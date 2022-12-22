Connecticut community rallies together after Christmas food donations stolen: It's like a 'Hallmark movie'

A Connecticut community rallied together in a touching display of generosity after a Grinch stole a resident's Christmas food donation bin from his holiday lawn display.

East Hartford resident Rick Bollash is known locally for his elaborate Santa's Village display, which he has set up on his front lawn for the past three years. Among the life-size inflatables and a mailbox for children to send letters to Santa, Bollash displays a designated donation bin to encourage visitors to contribute items to the local food bank.

Last week, Bollash was leaving his house when he noticed that the bin had been taken, he told Fox News. After he and Mayor Mike Walsh posted about the theft on Facebook, the East Hartford community came together to stop the Grinch from ruining Christmas in a scene reminiscent of the holiday classic "It’s a Wonderful Life."

"After what happened. It’s like a whole Hallmark movie, everybody came together and it went from the Grinch stealing it to the Whos in Whoville saving Christmas again," Bollash told Fox News host John Roberts on "America Reports" Thursday.

Within just a few days, residents dropped off over 60 bags of groceries and two $500 checks for the St. Mary’s Food Bank, the Journal Inquirer reported.

"I came home one morning and the whole front step was blocked with bags of food and everything, which is a good thing. I had to go around the back door to get in," Bollash recalled.

The theft was devastating to Bollash, who at the time considered ending the holiday lawn display, he said. However, the community's outpouring of support restored his enthusiasm for the tradition.

"It’s been unbelievable, and actually Santa Claus and Mrs. Claus came by Tuesday night, came on a fire truck and a police escort, and we did a fill the cruiser food drive," he told Fox News.

Bollash said he hopes the person who stole the donation bin will benefit from it, acknowledging that the holidays are a particularly difficult time for the needy.

"I’m hoping it might have been somebody in need," he said. "Because I’ve had it for years, I’ve never had vandals before. That’s a lot of stuff that they could destroy out there."

Bollash said he received far more donations this year than he ever has in the past because of his community's outpouring of generosity.