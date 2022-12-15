The 'purposeful poinsettia' as a new family tradition: Try this fun holiday gift-giving idea

Want to add a real pop of color and joy to your holiday gift-giving activities this year?

While the "secret Santa" or white elephant gift exchange can be fun holiday pastimes for family and friends, these also can wind up being a waste of money or a major bummer if you get stuck with some tchotchke that someone pulled out of the regifting bin.

So as a new family tradition this year, why not encourage those in your closest circles to try out a "purposeful poinsettia" — and exchange the gift of making happy memories and seeing other people smile?

Here's how it works.

Next time you’re at the grocery store, pick up an extra poinsettia or two.

A bar of peppermint dark chocolate is a nice accompaniment.

Bundle your kids up one evening, don the tacky but oh-so-fun holiday light necklaces (which are also helpful to keep tabs on the little ones in the dark!) — and have the family walk over to a neighbor’s house.

Don’t worry if you don’t know their names.

The idea of the purposeful poinsettia is even better when you share it with someone you haven’t met.

Ask your kids to place the red seasonal flower and any other goodies by the front doorstep, ring the bell and then take six (Abominable Snowman-sized) steps back.

When your neighbor opens the door, you might start singing a favorite holiday tune and say you just wanted to share some cheer — and a poinsettia!

Before you brave the wintry elements, have your kids decorate a festive sign expressing your warm Christmas wishes.

There's a further spin on this idea to share from this mom of four.

It might help some quizzical neighbors get the picture a little quicker — as the only carolers most people see these days are the ones found in movies.

No Grinches should be growing from that thought, though.

Your family and friends can bring that sweet American tradition back.

If one of your crew feels shy, ask them a question.

Who doesn’t want to start off the New Year of 2023 with a happier neighborhood?

If you want to jazz it up even more, consider dropping off a short note.

You can sign it from your family — kid handwriting and stick-figure drawings encouraged.