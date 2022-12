Quiz! How well do you know fun facts about these holiday movies? Test yourself in this fun and festive holiday movie quiz!

What year did "It’s a Wonderful Life" premiere?

"A Charlie Brown Christmas" was originally meant to have a laugh track — true or false?

Which Griswold from "Christmas Vacation" is the only one to appear in the sequel?

The final shot from "Miracle on 34th Street" was almost not done due to what factor?

Peter Billingsley was the last kid to audition to play Ralphie in "A Christmas Story" — true or false?

Will Ferrell refuses to make an "Elf" sequel — true or false?

What was mostly computer generated in the hit holiday movie "Elf"?

How long did it take Jim Carrey to transform into the Grinch, according to Carrey himself?

The cast of "How the Grinch Stole Christmas" attended "Who School" prior to shooting the movie — true or false?

The lake in "Love Actually" where Jamie’s script is lost is how many inches deep?

"The Polar Express" was the first full-length movie to use performance capture entirely for all of its characters — true or false?

The house-swapping website Amanda and Iris use in "The Holiday" is completely made up — true or false?

How long did it take the producers to build the Rose Cottage in "The Holiday"?

"Home Alone" held which Guinness World Record for more than 25 years?

Where is the McCallister home from "Home Alone" located?

