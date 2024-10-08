Confident Whoopi Goldberg introduces Kamala Harris on 'The View' as the 'next President of the United States'

"The View" co-host Whoopi Goldberg introduced Vice President Kamala Harris as the "next President of the United States" on Tuesday in her first appearance on the talk show since becoming the Democratic nominee.

"Twenty-eight days to go until the election, so we are thrilled that joining us right now, for her very first talk show appearance and live TV interview since accepting the Democratic presidential nomination, please welcome back, the next president of the United States," Goldberg said as Harris walked out to Beyonce's song, "Freedom."

Harris scheduled interviews on "The View," "The Late Show with Stephen Colbert," and with radio host Howard Stern on Tuesday, who have all expressed open support for Harris or Democrats in general.

After the interview, Goldberg told her co-hosts she was "basking in the light" of Harris.

5 TAKEAWAYS FROM KAMALA HARRIS ‘60 MINUTES’ INTERVIEW

"It's pretty remarkable, I mean I remember when Obama was running and my mother said to me, ‘never in my lifetime thought I would ever see a Black man run and win,’" Goldberg said, before referencing Donald Trump's "Black jobs" comment.

"I vote we put this woman into that Black job," she declared.

Co-host Ana Navarro, a Republican who has supported Democratic candidates since 2016 and hosted night two of the Democratic National Convention, asked Harris bluntly at the end of the interview if she would come back on the show "when" she's elected president.

Harris told the co-hosts she would.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE COVERAGE OF MEDIA AND CULTURE

The co-hosts, who consistently go after Donald Trump, all had glowing reviews of their interview with the vice president, praising her answers and toughness. Co-host Sunny Hostin declared she was "presidential."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Harris told the hosts she couldn't think of anything that she would have done differently than Biden in the last four years when pressed by Hostin.

"If anything, would you have done something differently than President Biden during the past four years?" Hostin asked.

Harris responded, "there is not a thing that comes to mind."