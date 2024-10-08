Kamala Harris tells 'The View' she can't think of anything she would have done differently from Biden

Vice President Kamala Harris told the co-hosts of "The View" on Tuesday that she couldn't think of anything significant she would have done differently from President Biden in the last four years.

"We're obviously two different people," Harris said, answering a question from co-host Sunny Hostin about what the biggest "specific" difference would be between a potential Harris presidency and a Biden presidency. "One of the issues I'm focused on is what we do with home healthcare."

The vice president scheduled multiple interviews for Tuesday, including "The View," Stephen Colbert and radio host Howard Stern. It's Harris' first appearance on the liberal ABC News show since becoming the Democratic nominee.

"If anything, would you have done something differently than President Biden during the past four years?" Hostin followed up.

Harris responded, "there is not a thing that comes to mind."

"I've been a part of most of the decisions that have had impact," she added.

She touted the administration's policies in capping the cost of insulin and said she cared about the issue deeply.

"Allowing Medicare to negotiate drug prices and bring the cost of prescription medication down for seniors, but my intention is to expand that for all Americans," she added. "The work we have done to invest in American industries whether it be, in terms of manufacturing, and creating almost 800,000 new jobs around manufacturing, those were all a shared priority," she said.

Later in the segment, while discussing health insurance policies, Harris said she planned to have a Republican in her cabinet and said that would be a difference between herself and President Biden, should she become the president.

Harris joined the co-hosts in early January for an interview on the show and admitted she was "scared as heck" of a Trump victory in 2024. At the time, Biden was the presumptive nominee, but he dropped out of the race in July and Harris quickly replaced him at the top.

"There is an old saying that there are only two ways to run for office, either without an opponent or scared. So on all of those points, yes, we should all be scared, but as we know, and certainly, this is a table of very powerful women, we don’t run away from something when we’re scared. We fight back against it," she told the hosts in January.