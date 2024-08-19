Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Media

'The View' co-host, CNN commentator Ana Navarro to host night 2 of Democratic National Convention

'It’s just such a mind-blowing moment,' Navarro said

By Kristine Parks Fox News
Published
close
Kamala Harris benefitting from media 'pushing the reset' on campaign coverage, ex-Trump advisor says Video

Kamala Harris benefitting from media 'pushing the reset' on campaign coverage, ex-Trump advisor says

Former Trump communications advisor Bryan Lanza said that media coverage of Vice President Harris' campaign has been positive after a press "reset" following President Biden quitting the race.

"The View" co-host Ana Navarro announced she would be hosting night two of the Democratic National Convention on Tuesday.

"I can’t tell you how much it means to me," Navarro said in a video posted to social media on Sunday.

"I’m a little refugee girl who fled communism, who fled Nicaragua at the age of eight, found freedom, found opportunity, found a home in America, and for me to have the chance to stand on that stage and help my girl, Kamala, make history and become the Democratic nominee, it’s just such a mind-blowing moment," she continued.

Navarro will host the same night that former President Obama and former First Lady Michelle Obama are slated to speak. Vice President Harris is expected to formally accept the presidential nomination on the final night of the convention on Thursday.

‘THE VIEW’ CO-HOST ANA NAVARRO ATTACKS LATINO TRUMP SUPPORTERS FOR ‘VERY STUPID ATTITUDE’

Ana Navarro

"The View" co-host Ana Navarro announced she would be hosting night two of the Democratic National Convention. (Screenshot/ABC/TheView)

The message of the DNC on Tuesday night is "A Bold Vision for America's Future." The night will also feature a speech from second gentleman Doug Emhoff with a welcome from Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker, according to Axios.

Navarro revealed that actor Tony Goldwyn and actresses Mindy Kaling and Kerry Washington would also be hosting on other nights of the convention.

Although Navarro identifies as a Republican, she has supported Democrats since 2016 and reliably espouses liberal viewpoints on ABC and on CNN, where she provides commentary.

While co-hosting "The View," Navarro attacked former President Trump's Latino supporters and led a "four more years" chant for President Biden before he dropped out of the race.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE COVERAGE OF MEDIA AND CULTURE

The stage is prepared at the United Center ahead of the Democratic National Convention

"The View" co-host Ana Navarro announced she would be hosting night 2 of the 2024 Democratic National Convention. (Eva Marie Uzcategui/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP 

This is not the first time Navarro has helped a Democratic presidential campaign. She also hosted a Hispanic-focused virtual campaign event for President Biden during his campaign in 2020.

Kristine Parks is an associate editor for Fox News Digital. Read more.