'The View' co-host, CNN commentator Ana Navarro to host night 2 of Democratic National Convention

"The View" co-host Ana Navarro announced she would be hosting night two of the Democratic National Convention on Tuesday.

"I can’t tell you how much it means to me," Navarro said in a video posted to social media on Sunday.

"I’m a little refugee girl who fled communism, who fled Nicaragua at the age of eight, found freedom, found opportunity, found a home in America, and for me to have the chance to stand on that stage and help my girl, Kamala, make history and become the Democratic nominee, it’s just such a mind-blowing moment," she continued.

Navarro will host the same night that former President Obama and former First Lady Michelle Obama are slated to speak. Vice President Harris is expected to formally accept the presidential nomination on the final night of the convention on Thursday.

The message of the DNC on Tuesday night is "A Bold Vision for America's Future." The night will also feature a speech from second gentleman Doug Emhoff with a welcome from Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker, according to Axios.

Navarro revealed that actor Tony Goldwyn and actresses Mindy Kaling and Kerry Washington would also be hosting on other nights of the convention.

Although Navarro identifies as a Republican, she has supported Democrats since 2016 and reliably espouses liberal viewpoints on ABC and on CNN, where she provides commentary.

While co-hosting "The View," Navarro attacked former President Trump's Latino supporters and led a " four more years " chant for President Biden before he dropped out of the race.

This is not the first time Navarro has helped a Democratic presidential campaign. She also hosted a Hispanic-focused virtual campaign event for President Biden during his campaign in 2020.