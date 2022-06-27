Compagno shuts down Democrats' 'hand-wringing' over abortion ruling: 'They're missing the entire point'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

"Outnumbered" co-host Emily Compagno said the left is "missing the entire point" by questioning the legitimacy of the Supreme Court following the Roe v. Wade ruling. Compagno explained that the court restored power to the American people, who now have the ability to vote for legislation and politicians in each state that support their own views.

ABORTION RULING: PRO-CHOICE PROTESTERS LIST WAYS TO COUNTER SUPREME COURT RULING

EMILY COMPAGNO: We've talked before that with everyone missing the entire point of the substantive argument of Roe v Wade, which is basically restoring the power back to the people. It's actually increasing everyone's individual power because it's restricting the government's authority and the government's power. And that is what the intent was behind the Constitution. … The Wall Street Journal editorial board wrote, 'The fury of the left's reaction isn't merely about guns and abortion. It reflects their grief at having lost the court as the vehicle for achieving policy goals They can't get through legislatures. The cultural victories they achieved by judicial fiat will now have to be won by persuading voters.' … That is exactly the point. Everyone up in arms. … How many people actually submitted a call to action that would put someone in office that reflects their actual views? How many of them supported a constructive argument, a constructive suggestion that would actually affect policy change? All they are hand-wringing and losing their minds, but they're missing the entire point, which is that it restored power to them that they can now achieve through voting and elections.

WATCH THE FULL VIDEO BELOW: