Lindsey Graham on Roe v. Wade reversal: 'A constitutional reset and a day to celebrate'

Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., praised the decision by the Supreme Court to return abortion rights to states, calling it a day for celebration. On "The Brian Kilmeade Show" Friday, Sen. Graham called the ruling a "constitutional reset" and praised the "fight" of conservatives and conservative justices.

LINDSEY GRAHAM: I think this is a constitutional reset for conservatives. It's a day to celebrate the issues surrounding life, when it begins and how to deal with the unborn will be decided by elected officials. It should have been that way before. It was that way till 1973. But let's take a minute to go over this one. So many people have been laboring and toiling in the fields for decades to fix Roe. Fighting for conservative justice has paid off. Two of the five were Bush 41, Bush 43. The other three came from President Trump. Remember Clarence Thomas? How we had to fight for him? Remember Kavanaugh, how we had to fight? Now remember Alito, where they tried to call him a racist? It goes on and on. … Amy Coney Barrett is just a stellar pick.

So how did we get here today? Over the last 50 years, conservatives, pro-life activists, have been fighting to get conservative judges on the court. And the liberals have tried to destroy these judges, but we won the day. What does it mean substantively? It means that the constitutional theory that led to Roe v Wade has been rejected. … There's nothing in the Constitution about it. So this is a reset. This is a constitutional reset. And it's a day to celebrate.

