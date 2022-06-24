Antifa chant 'burn it down' at Supreme Court abortion ruling protest in DC

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Antifa members in Washington, D.C., threatened to "burn it down" while demonstrating against the Supreme Court's decision overturning Roe v. Wade on Friday.

Members of the far-left militant movement joined protests in the nation's capital against the court's decision in Dobbs v. Jackson Women's Health.

"If we don’t get it, burn it down," the demonstrators chanted. In another chant, they said, "Every city, every town, burn the precinct to the ground."

SUPREME COURT OVERTURNS ROE V. WADE: LIVE UPDATES

The protesters wore black attire and carried umbrellas, a strategy Antifa has used to shield their identities from the press and law enforcement.

A group of protesters also spray-painted "bans off our bodies" on the street outside the Supreme Court.

Antifa gathering in front of the Supreme Court comes after a day of protests ahead of what has been warned will be a "Night of Rage" by far-left radicals.

Abortion clinics, pregnancy centers, churches and police are ramping up security measures in some areas to brace for the impact of the U.S. Supreme Court's Friday decision overturning Roe v. Wade.

Several pro-life organizations and churches have been vandalized in the weeks leading up to the landmark decision that was preceded by an unprecedented leak from the Supreme Court signaling the overturn.

This week, an office building shared by pro-life organization Jackson Right to Life and Michigan Republican Rep. Tim Walberg's campaign was vandalized in an attack that appeared to be linked to the pro-choice extremist group Jane’s Revenge.

However, the vandals had initially targeted the wrong address, vandalizing a random person's home before actually making it to the office space.

Jane’s Revenge claimed responsibility for vandalizing Minnesota Citizens Concerned for Life last week with the same modus operandi of tagging the outside of the building with graffiti and breaking windows.

The Supreme Court followed through with their ruling on Friday, striking down Roe v. Wade in a 6-3 decision on the case Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization.

Fox News Digital’s Adam Sabes contributed reporting.