Abortion ruling: Pro-choice protesters list ways to counter Supreme Court ruling

Americans must protest, vote pro-choice to combat Roe decision, demonstrators outside Supreme Court say

By Lisa Bennatan | Fox News
Abortion ruling: Pro-choice protesters explain their solutions to deal with ruling repercussions Video

Abortion ruling: Pro-choice protesters explain their solutions to deal with ruling repercussions

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Pro-choice demonstrators outside the Supreme Court provided a variety of methods to continuing fighting for abortion access after five justices voted to overturn Roe v. Wade.

"Burn it down and start fresh," one protester told Fox News.

The protesters listed a range of measures, such as protesting, pressuring politicians, voting, impeaching justices and urging companies to donate to abortion funds.

"Honestly, if taking it to the streets and impeaching them is going to get people to listen, that's what we're going to have to do," one pro-choice protester told Fox News.

SUPREME COURT OVERTURNS ROE V. WADE: LIVE UPDATES

Abortion rights demonstrators gather outside the US Supreme Court after the justices overturned the 1973 Roe v. Wade decision. Photographer: Valerie Plesch/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Abortion rights demonstrators gather outside the US Supreme Court after the justices overturned the 1973 Roe v. Wade decision. Photographer: Valerie Plesch/Bloomberg via Getty Images (Photographer: Valerie Plesch/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

"I think the solution is to keep being in the streets," one protester said. He pointed to rampant activism in the 1960s.

After the high court's 5-4 ruling that overturned Roe v. Wade, hundreds of pro-choice demonstrators gathered outside the Supreme Court on Saturday. Protests have also broken out nationwide, including some instances of violence and destruction.

"Expand the court," another demonstrator said.

AOC WONDERS IF PRO-LIFE DEMOCRATS SHOULD CONTINUE TO SERVE: ‘WE REALLY NEED TO REASSESS’

Outside United States Supreme Court on June 25.

Outside United States Supreme Court on June 25. (Fox News Digital/Lisa Bennatan)

One protester called on private enterprise to donate greater resources to abortion funding.

"America is run on big companies," he said.

A woman who traveled to Washington from New Orleans felt "politicians have to be held accountable to enact law in their local communities."

SUPREME COURT ABORTION RULING: CITIZENS PREDICT HOW HISTORIC DECISION MIGHT IMPACT MIDTERM ELECTIONS

Protesters gathered outside the Supreme Court on June 25.

Protesters gathered outside the Supreme Court on June 25. (Fox News Digital/Lisa Bennatan)

Several said voting in upcoming elections was the best solution.

"It's gonna come down to voting," one protester told Fox News. "We got to vote them out, get the right people in."

Another woman agreed: "We have to get people out who are not in tune with women's choice."

