Abortion ruling: Pro-choice protesters list ways to counter Supreme Court ruling

Pro-choice demonstrators outside the Supreme Court provided a variety of methods to continuing fighting for abortion access after five justices voted to overturn Roe v. Wade.

"Burn it down and start fresh," one protester told Fox News.

The protesters listed a range of measures, such as protesting, pressuring politicians, voting, impeaching justices and urging companies to donate to abortion funds.

"Honestly, if taking it to the streets and impeaching them is going to get people to listen, that's what we're going to have to do," one pro-choice protester told Fox News.

"I think the solution is to keep being in the streets," one protester said. He pointed to rampant activism in the 1960s.

After the high court's 5-4 ruling that overturned Roe v. Wade , hundreds of pro-choice demonstrators gathered outside the Supreme Court on Saturday. Protests have also broken out nationwide, including some instances of violence and destruction.

"Expand the court," another demonstrator said.

One protester called on private enterprise to donate greater resources to abortion funding.

"America is run on big companies," he said.

A woman who traveled to Washington from New Orleans felt "politicians have to be held accountable to enact law in their local communities."

Several said voting in upcoming elections was the best solution.

"It's gonna come down to voting," one protester told Fox News. "We got to vote them out, get the right people in."

Another woman agreed: "We have to get people out who are not in tune with women's choice."