Comedian Matt Friend cracks up 'Fox & Friends' with viral Trump, Obama impressions

President Donald Trump’s voice and mannerisms are often the subject of memes and imitation — but one comedian is going viral for his uncanny impersonation of the commander-in-chief.

Comedian Matt Friend joined ‘Fox & Friends,’ Wednesday, to show off not only his Trump impersonation, but his impressions of other noteworthy politicians like former President Barack Obama and Sen. Mitch McConnell.

"The thing about what I do is people are like, ‘Are you making fun of it?'" Friend said. "I'm basically just repeating the news. I'm just repeating things that everybody is saying, right? It's a crazy time we're living in."

Friend, 26, has amassed a major social media following, boasting almost two million combined followers on both TikTok and Instagram.

He's also appeared on the red carpet of major entertainment events to show off his impersonation skills. The list of celebrities he has met and mimicked included actors Jeff Goldblum, Paul Giamatti, and radio host Howard Stern.

It is Friend’s videos mimicking Trump, though, that are some of his most watched.

He has released timely skits making light of the American leader’s major news stories, from his mugshot to appearances on the 2024 presidential election campaign trail.

"It’s just not the voice," "Fox & Friends" co-host Lawrence Jones said to Friend in praise of his performance. "It's the entire mannerism that you take on."

Friend was subsequently asked to, in his Trump voice, react to the latest news on tariffs and Tesla cars.

"Excuse me," he said. "First of all, just stop talking. Let me just do the talking. This is a nasty group of people, and it's so sad what's happening in this country. What a panel, right?"

Friend also poked fun by doing a Trump impression about rising egg prices and "Gutfeld" host Greg Gutfeld. "Well, this is an executive order: another one banning people from talking about the price of eggs. We don't want to hear about it."

"You know, the price of eggs is interesting. By the way — is Gutfeld watching? Yes. Oh, I kind of think that Gutfeld has changed comedy in the same way that I've changed the price of eggs. Many people are saying that. We love Greg. He’s a tough guy."

Friend has many accolades and experience beyond his popular social media skits. He previously performed at the 2024 White House Correspondents dinner and hosted the 2024 NHL Awards. He is currently on a live stand-up tour, visiting venues across the United States.