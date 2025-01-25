Comedian Tyler Fischer delivers hilarious Trump impressions in Inauguration-inspired Fox Nation comedy special

After a tumultuous presidential election cycle, America needs a laugh — and one particularly funny man is bringing some timely comedy this winter.

Stand-up comic and content creator Tyler Fischer stars in a new comedy special, "No Pardon Needed," streaming exclusively on Fox Nation. The program was filmed at famed podcast host Joe Rogan's new club, The Comedy Mothership in Austin, TX on Jan. 20 — the same day President Donald Trump returned to the White House for his second term.



The Inauguration-inspired, 45-minute special is a satirical look at the current state of politics and culture, with Fischer blending his razor-sharp political commentary with impersonations of President-elect Trump, President Joe Biden, Vice President Kamala Harris, Elon Musk and others in Trump’s cabinet.

Fischer is well known for his unapologetic performances, having gained popularity for his impressions of political leaders and commentators; on YouTube, a skit of him mimicking the voice of Daily Wire commentator Jordan Peterson has over one million views.

During the special, Fischer commented on Trump's desire to hold rallies even after his election victory in November. "I wish that I had that level of confidence," he said to the live audience.

"I heard Trump is doing a rally in Austin soon," he continued. "He already won! I don't know why he's still doing rallies. It's like getting married and going on a date — you're done! You don't have to do it!"

Along with making his own comedic videos on political and social issues on social media platforms, Fischer is currently touring the United States doing more stand-up routines. He has also appeared on some of the biggest podcasts and talk shows in the world, including "The Joe Rogan Experience," "Last Week Tonight With John Oliver" and "Kill Tony." The rising star also acted in the film, "Terror on the Prairie" and voiced a character in the animated show, "Mr. Birchum."

Fischer is also no stranger to Fox as he's made multiple appearances on "Gutfeld!"



