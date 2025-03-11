Comedian Bill Burr explains 'why I hate liberals' in rant about toothless Democrats, Hollywood 'White chicks'

Comedian Bill Burr attacked liberals Monday for having "no teeth whatsoever" to fight back against billionaires like Elon Musk.

Burr previewed his upcoming Hulu comedy special "Drop Dead Years" for NPR’s "Fresh Air" podcast, describing it as a way "to get regular people to stop yelling at each other" and push back on the "select few group of nerds" keeping ordinary people down.

He used the Tesla CEO, whom he described as "evidently" a Nazi after Musk was accused of giving a Nazi salute at the presidential inauguration, as an example. However, Burr had harsher words for liberals whom he believes have not fought back hard enough against "that idiot Elon Musk."

"This is why I hate liberals," Burr said. "It's like liberals have no teeth whatsoever. They just go, ‘Oh, my God. Can you believe…I'm getting out of the country.’ You're going to leave the country 'cause of one guy with dyed hair plugs and a laminated face who runs…who makes a bad car and has an obsolete social media platform? You're going to leave this? Why doesn't he leave? Why isn't he stopped? What are we so afraid of? This guy who can't fight his way out of a wet paper bag?"

He blasted liberals for choosing to "just sit back" while "neo-Nazis" like Musk take charge.

"I'm a stand-up comedian. It's not my frigging job. I'm talking about, like, Democratic politicians. Where is their pushback? They're allegedly liberal," Burr said.

He also called out liberals for canceling comedians over things like a "frigging Caitlyn Jenner joke" while an "a--hole can Seig Heil and nothing."

"Where are all the liberals?" Burr asked. "Where are all of these White chicks at the award shows? They were speaking truth to power. Where are they? Why did they choose to go after comedians and not the Ku Klux Klan? How come they never got canceled? That's my whole problem with liberals."

He joked, "I just think it's a phony ideology where what they really do is it's a bunch of White chicks trying to fix their immediate area."

Burr has mocked conservatives and liberals alike over the past few years with his usual brand of controversial humor. In 2023, he said liberals were "idiots" for making then-candidate Donald Trump a "martyr" by indicting him.

"Liberals are so f---ing stupid, the way that they handle Trump," Burr said on "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" "You should shut up! He's a narcissist. Neutral energy. Neutral."

