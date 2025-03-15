CNN political analyst says Dems are unleashing ‘volcanic anger’ towards Schumer for caving on spending bill

CNN senior political commentator Van Jones described the intense anger he said the Democratic Party is showing towards Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y. at the moment.

The pundit said the rage is the most he’s ever seen from the Democratic Party to one of its own after Schumer committed to voting to pass a federal spending bill to avoid a government shutdown.

"I’ve never seen this level of volcanic anger at a Democrat ever… Ever," Jones said to CNN anchor Erin Burnett on Friday.

Schumer announced his vote for the short-term spending bill, or continuing resolution (CR), on Thursday evening, stating that though he believes the "bill is very bad, the potential for a shutdown has consequences for America that are much, much worse."

Senators went on to vote 54-46 to pass the stopgap spending bill.

The Democratic Party has been divided over whether to accept the CR or risk letting the government shut down. As of Thursday afternoon, multiple lawmakers, including Sens. Mark Warner, D-Va., and Chris Van Hollen, D-Md., posted videos to inform social media that they were voting against the CR.

Following Schumer’s pledge to vote for the CR, other Democratic lawmakers like Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., shredded him for it. On CNN Thursday night, Ocasio-Cortez told anchor Jake Tapper that Schumer’s move was "a tremendous mistake."

"And so, to me, it is almost unthinkable why Senate Democrats would vote to hand the few pieces of leverage that we have away for free, when we’ve been sent here to protect Social Security, protect Medicaid, and protect Medicare," she added.

"It is clear that some of us understand the present danger & some don’t!" Rep. Jasmine Crockett, D-Texas, declared on X. "I stand by the NO vote on the blank check for Trump & Elon… I’ve got no explanation nor agreement with Senate Dems being complicit in Trump’s Tyranny."

The anger from progressive Democrats demonstrated the frustration inside the party over Schumer's move.

"We can be grumpy. We can be frustrated with each other. [But] there is a volcanic eruption of outrage at leader Schumer because we want a Mitch McConnell," Jones said, expressing the party’s desire for a more effective leader like the former Senate Majority leader from Kentucky.

"I remember when Obama had all the cards, Mitch McConnell drove Obama nuts – twisted his pinky, broke his kneecaps, and got stuff done for Republicans when they shouldn’t have gotten an inch. They got miles," the pundit continued, adding, "We want somebody who’s gonna stand up to this bully. Stand up to this bully. Do something."

Jones added, "There’s an emotional need to stop Donald Trump and Elon Musk from running over this party. And I think Chuck Schumer has radically misread the room."