Former Republican congressman Joe Walsh speculated that President Donald Trump may be a "Russian asset" or "plant" of the Russian government during an appearance on CNN on Thursday.

During a discussion on "CNN This Morning" about Trump criticizing Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Walsh argued, "The American president right now could be a plant, could be a Russian asset. I mean, think about that."

"Here I am. I know it’s early in the morning to say something like that, but think about that. And if the American people don’t care about that, that Putin might have something on Trump, that he’s an asset, that he’s a plant, that he’s doing the bidding of Vladimir Putin," he added, referring to Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Walsh's comments come on the heels of a Truth Social post from Trump asserting that Zelenskyy is "a dictator without elections," and questioning where the billions of dollars of aid from the U.S. has gone.

In a previous segment, CNN host Jim Scuitto asked Walsh: "I just wonder, for your party, what it means for the U.S. president to not just overlap with some Russian talking points on the war, but straight up repeat them, repeat the Russian rationale for the invasion, repeat the Russian framing, repeat the Russian description of the elected Ukrainian president. Straight up, repeat them. What does it mean?"

The former congressman responded, "Straight up, he’s siding with Putin," adding, "The President of the United States is siding with Vladimir Putin, period. We know, I know, privately, this is just pissing off Senate Republicans especially. But, Jim, Trump’s hold on this party is a thousand times stronger than it was before November."

After Scuitto changed topics in the following segment and asked for Walsh's comments on rising food prices, Walsh decided to circle back to the Trump-Russia discussion.

"Yes. And I apologize, Jim. I can’t move past what we just talked about in the last segment. Um, Donald Trump is saying everything Vladimir Putin would say. Um, and you mentioned the American people generally don’t care about what’s going on over there."

It was then that Walsh suggested Trump could be a "Russian asset," to which Scuitto pushed back, saying, "We don’t have evidence of that. I mean, the point about their positions being aligned, I think one is a different one."

Walsh continued to rail against Trump, claiming that everything he's currently doing is what Russian President Vladamir Putin would want him to do.

"Everything he’s done, everything he’s said for 8 or 9 years is exactly what Vladimir Putin would say and want him to do," claimed Walsh.

The White House did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment.

Trump has been working to negotiate an end to the war between Russia and Ukraine that has been raging since Feb. 2022, speaking with the leaders of both countries since he was inaugurated in January.