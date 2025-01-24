CNN regular Joe Walsh hits network for 'cowardly bull----' over removing Jim Acosta from morning show

Former congressman and CNN regular Joe Walsh bashed the cable network on social media, Thursday, after reports revealed that show host Jim Acosta was removed from his morning show time slot.

"I appear on CNN quite often," Walsh wrote on X Thursday. "And if saying what I’m about to say means my days at CNN are over, well then f--- it. CNN, what you just did - removing Acosta from his morning show - is cowardly bull----."

Acosta, an outspoken anti-Trump anchor, was left off CNN’s new weekday programming lineup when it was announced on Thursday.

"Acosta is one of your most independent, unafraid hosts. To demote him to f------ appease the crybaby in the White House is pathetic. And an abdication of your duty to hold ALL public officials to account. Shame on you CNN. Correct this mistake now."

Acosta’s 10 a.m. ET program was replaced with "The Situation Room with Wolf Blitzer and Pamela Brown" in the network’s latest reshuffling.

"We are in active discussions with Jim about a new time slot and will have more information to share soon," a CNN spokesperson told Fox News Digital.

CNN has struggled to keep up with a changing media landscape over the past year, announcing this year that the company would lay off 6% of its workforce.

"Our objective is a simple one: to shift CNN’s gravity towards the platforms and products where the audience themselves are shifting and, by doing that, to secure CNN’s future as one of the world’s greatest news organizations," CNN CEO Mark Thompson said in an internal memo obtained by Fox News Digital.

