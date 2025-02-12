Trump says Russia agrees to 'immediately' begin negotiations to end war in Ukraine

President Donald Trump said he had a "lengthy" call with Russian President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday, which included Putin agreeing to "immediately" begin negotiations over the war in Ukraine.

"We agreed to work together, very closely, including visiting each other’s Nations," Trump posted to Truth Social on Wednesday. "We have also agreed to have our respective teams start negotiations immediately, and we will begin by calling President Zelenskyy, of Ukraine, to inform him of the conversation, something which I will be doing right now. I have asked Secretary of State Marco Rubio, Director of the CIA John Ratcliffe, National Security Advisor Michael Waltz, and Ambassador and Special Envoy Steve Witkoff, to lead the negotiations which, I feel strongly, will be successful."

Russia and Ukraine have been at war since February 2022, when Russia first invaded its neighboring nation.

"We both reflected on the Great History of our Nations, and the fact that we fought so successfully together in World War II, remembering, that Russia lost tens of millions of people, and we, likewise, lost so many!" Trump added in his Truth Social post of his call with Putin.

"We each talked about the strengths of our respective Nations, and the great benefit that we will someday have in working together. But first, as we both agreed, we want to stop the millions of deaths taking place in the War with Russia/Ukraine. President Putin even used my very strong Campaign motto of, "COMMON SENSE."