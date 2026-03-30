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CNN commentator doubts 'coastal liberal' Gavin Newsom is savior for Democrats

The CNN commentator argued California should not be a model for how states should be run

By Alexander Hall Fox News
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CNN commentator warns Newsom not the 'savior' the Democratic Party needs Video

CNN commentator warns Newsom not the 'savior' the Democratic Party needs

CNN commentator S.E. Cupp warned that Gov. Gavin Newsom's record of a "ton of mistakes" in California would make him a poor candidate in 2028.

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CNN commentator S.E. Cupp warned on Monday that California Gov. Gavin Newsom is not the hero the Democratic Party needs.

A panel on "CNN Table for Five" discussed President Donald Trump’s recent comments about Newsom when he argued that the Democrat's struggle with dyslexia makes him unqualified for the presidency. 

"That's how crazy it's gotten with a low-IQ person, you know, because Gavin Newsom has admitted… that he has learning disabilities," Trump said. "Honestly, I'm all for people with learning disabilities. But not for my president… I think a president should not have learning disabilities."

Newsom, who is widely believed to have White House ambitions, has spoken about his dyslexia, a neurologically-based learning disability that makes it difficult to read.

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California Gov. Gavin Newsom

Gov. Gavin Newsom is promoting his alleged success on high-speed rail, though it hasn't laid one track. (Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

Cupp, however, argued that while Newsom has a flawed record, his dyslexia has nothing to do with his record, warning that the Democrats should steer clear of allowing him to be their candidate for 2028.

"I don‘t like Gavin Newsom. I think the Democrats are wrong to wrap their arms around Gavin Newsom," she said. "I don‘t think another California coastal liberal is the savior of their party."

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S.E. Cupp appears in a photo

CNN commentator S.E. Cupp argued California Gov. Gavin Newsom "has made a ton of mistakes" in his time in office and would not be a good leader for the Democratic Party in 2028. (Michael Schwartz/Getty Images)

"I think Gavin Newsom has made a ton of mistakes. And I don‘t think California, as economically important as it is, should be a model for how our states should run," she continued.

Other members of the panel debated over California, with defenders arguing it is not only an economic powerhouse as a state, but is one in the global economy. Critics, however, argued that much of this is because of its massive population, many of whom have been fleeing to other states.

In recent months, Newsom has distanced himself from certain far-left aspects of the Democratic Party and cordially hosted conservative guests on his podcast, despite facing backlash from progressives.

Fox News Digital reached out to Newsom’s office and did not receive an immediate reply.

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Donald Trump

President Donald Trump has been blasted multiple times for arguing that Gov. Gavin Newsom's dyslexia makes him disqualified from being president. (Brian Snyder/Reuters)

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Alexander Hall is an associate editor for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to Alexander.hall@fox.com.

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