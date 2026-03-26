Newsom calls Harris rivalry claims 'preposterous' despite the 'shot' fired at him in her book

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Gov. Gavin Newsom, D-Calif., called the idea that he doesn't like former Vice President Kamala Harris "preposterous," though he appeared to take some jabs at her election memoir, "107 Days," on Thursday.

"That's a preposterous premise of a question because we absolutely do," Newsom said on "The Axios Show."

He argued that he and Harris have had a working relationship going back decades since they began their political careers in California and even introduced her at the Democratic National Convention as the "ultimate affirmation" of their friendship.

NEWSOM DEFENDS HARRIS' 'RECORD OF ACCOMPLISHMENT' AMID CALLS FOR POLICY SUBSTANCE: 'HOW ABOUT A LITTLE GRACE?'

Axios correspondent Alex Thompson pointed out that Harris "took a shot" at him in her book, claiming that he didn't return her call after then-President Joe Biden dropped out of the presidential race in 2024.

Newsom denied that version of events and glibly remarked that the reported tension "certainly helped her book sales."

"She gave me a little shot as it relates to the actual truth of the walk I was on," Newsom said. "And I remember texting her back. I said, 'Kamala, I've already put out a statement supporting you. I'm the last person you needed to talk to.' But for whatever reason, she added that in. I think it created some color for the book. It certainly helped her book sales — not my component part, but that book has done unbelievably well."

CALIFORNIA DEMOCRATS UNCERTAIN ABOUT KAMALA HARRIS’ POTENTIAL RUN FOR GOVERNOR

He added that he hasn't read Harris' book but has "read excerpts" as he was working on his own book, "Young Man in a Hurry."

Despite his work with Harris, Newsom acknowledged that he's understood their "relationship to that relationship" as far as politics goes.

"When she goes, she goes first. And I've always understood that. And that's wonderful. I think the press and pundits want to make something of that, and so they try to color it in," Newsom said.

GAVIN NEWSOM DECLARED AS THE DEMOCRATIC PARTY'S 2028 'FRONTRUNNER' BY POLITICO

Fox News Digital reached out to Harris' office for comment.

Newsom and Harris are considered potential rivals for the 2028 presidential primary, though neither has officially declared intentions to run. Newsom addressed the possibility of them running against each other during a CNN interview last month.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

"That's... fate will determine that. And I've never gotten in the way of her ambition ever. I haven't. And I don't imagine I would in the future," Newsom said, adding, "You only can control what you can control."