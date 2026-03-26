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Newsom calls Harris rivalry claims 'preposterous' despite the 'shot' fired at him in her book

Gavin Newsom denied the former vice president's claims that he didn't return her call after Biden dropped out in 2024

By Lindsay Kornick Fox News
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Karl Rove: Harris teases 2028 run, Newsom attacks Trump in shadow primary Video

Karl Rove: Harris teases 2028 run, Newsom attacks Trump in shadow primary

Sandra Smith and Karl Rove discuss the 2028 Democratic presidential nomination. Vice President Kamala Harris hints at a third run, while California Governor Gavin Newsom attacks Donald Trump at a book event.

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Gov. Gavin Newsom, D-Calif., called the idea that he doesn't like former Vice President Kamala Harris "preposterous," though he appeared to take some jabs at her election memoir, "107 Days," on Thursday.

"That's a preposterous premise of a question because we absolutely do," Newsom said on "The Axios Show."

He argued that he and Harris have had a working relationship going back decades since they began their political careers in California and even introduced her at the Democratic National Convention as the "ultimate affirmation" of their friendship.

NEWSOM DEFENDS HARRIS' 'RECORD OF ACCOMPLISHMENT' AMID CALLS FOR POLICY SUBSTANCE: 'HOW ABOUT A LITTLE GRACE?'

Harris and Newsom smiling during 2018 campaign event

California Gov. Gavin Newsom maintained that he and former Vice President Kamala Harris have had a working relationship for decades. (Patrick T. Fallon/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

Axios correspondent Alex Thompson pointed out that Harris "took a shot" at him in her book, claiming that he didn't return her call after then-President Joe Biden dropped out of the presidential race in 2024.

Newsom denied that version of events and glibly remarked that the reported tension "certainly helped her book sales."

"She gave me a little shot as it relates to the actual truth of the walk I was on," Newsom said. "And I remember texting her back. I said, 'Kamala, I've already put out a statement supporting you. I'm the last person you needed to talk to.' But for whatever reason, she added that in. I think it created some color for the book. It certainly helped her book sales — not my component part, but that book has done unbelievably well."

CALIFORNIA DEMOCRATS UNCERTAIN ABOUT KAMALA HARRIS’ POTENTIAL RUN FOR GOVERNOR

Kamala Harris, Gavin Newsom

Harris claimed in her memoir "107 Days" that Newsom didn't return her call after then-President Joe Biden dropped out of the 2024 race. (Getty Images)

He added that he hasn't read Harris' book but has "read excerpts" as he was working on his own book, "Young Man in a Hurry."

Despite his work with Harris, Newsom acknowledged that he's understood their "relationship to that relationship" as far as politics goes.

"When she goes, she goes first. And I've always understood that. And that's wonderful. I think the press and pundits want to make something of that, and so they try to color it in," Newsom said.

GAVIN NEWSOM DECLARED AS THE DEMOCRATIC PARTY'S 2028 'FRONTRUNNER' BY POLITICO

Fox News Digital reached out to Harris' office for comment.

Gavin Newsom and Kamala Harris split

Newsom gave a brief jab at Harris' claim, claiming that it added "color" to her book. (Tayfun Coskun/Anadolu via Getty Images; Roberto Schmidt/AFP via Getty Images)

Newsom and Harris are considered potential rivals for the 2028 presidential primary, though neither has officially declared intentions to run. Newsom addressed the possibility of them running against each other during a CNN interview last month.

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"That's... fate will determine that. And I've never gotten in the way of her ambition ever. I haven't. And I don't imagine I would in the future," Newsom said, adding, "You only can control what you can control."

Lindsay Kornick is an associate editor for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to lindsay.kornick@fox.com and on Twitter: @lmkornick.

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