Fired CNN anchor Chris Cuomo posts cryptic message about his future after fan bemoans 'void' he left

Former CNN anchor Chris Cuomo sent a cryptic tweet about his future on Tuesday, possibly indicating that he could seek a return to the news industry after he was fired by the liberal network last year.

"The people who tried to bury you did not know you are a seed," Cuomo tweeted in response to a fan declaring there is a void without his coverage.

Cuomo’s tweet was paraphrased from Greek poet Dinos Christianopoulos, according to the BBC.

Cuomo, whose Twitter bio states that he’s a "free agent," has demanded $125 million in arbitration from CNN for "unlawful termination." He was fired in December following a brief suspension over his extensive involvement in helping his brother, former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, D., combat sexual misconduct allegations. A subsequent outside probe of Chris Cuomo's actions at CNN revealed a separate sexual misconduct charge against him from his earlier tenure at ABC News.

A spokesperson for Cuomo did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Cuomo was CNN’s most-watched host until the network fired him. He’s been relatively quiet, at least publicly, since being dismissed by CNN, but has started to engage with fans on social media over the last two weeks.

Last month, attorney Bryan Freedman told Fox News Digital that Cuomo did nothing to deserve his dismissal.

"It should by now be obvious that Chris Cuomo did not lie to CNN about helping his brother. In fact, as the limited information released from WarnerMedia’s investigation makes clear, CNN’s highest-level executive not only knew about Chris’s involvement in helping his brother but also actively assisted the Governor, both through Chris and directly themselves. As CNN has admitted, network standards were changed in a calculated decision to boost ratings. When those practices were called into question, Chris was made the scapegoat," Freedman said.

The "highest-level executive" referred to by Freedman is recently ousted CNN boss Jeff Zucker, who also violated CNN’s new standards and practices, according to WarnerMedia CEO Jason Kilar.

Chris Cuomo's name has become mud at CNN, with one insider telling Fox News Digital earlier this year that he was now "despised" internally.

WarnerMedia’s third-party probe into CNN’s handling of the "issues" associated with Chris Cuomo and his big brother found that Cuomo, Zucker and fellow CNN executive Allison Gollust all violated company policies related directly to news. Zucker was forced to resign in February for his role weeks after he fired Cuomo, and Gollust exited the company later the same month.

Incoming CNN boss Chris Licht has been hire to replace Zucker and will officially start after a long-planned merger between WarnerMedia and Discovery is finalized later this month.