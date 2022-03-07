Andrew Cuomo blasts CNN for firing his brother Chris, claims network was afraid of 'cancel culture mob'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Former New York Governor Andrew Cuomo slammed CNN over the weekend for firing his brother Chris Cuomo during a speech at God’s Battalion of Prayer Church in Brooklyn, New York.

He addressed the congregation and said he wanted "tell my truth," according to the New York Times, and blamed cancel culture for his downfall; Cuomo, once a media darling and a top national figure in the Democratic Party, resigned in August after multiple accusations of sexual harassment and misconduct.

CUOMO RIPS ‘CANCEL CULTURE,' HINTS AT POLITICAL COMEBACK

"I resigned as governor, the press roasted me, my colleagues were ridiculed, my brother was fired," the former governor said. "It was probably the toughest time of my life."

He said CNN was "in the middle of a merger" and was "afraid of the cancel culture mob."

CNN declined to comment on the former governor's remarks about his brother, formerly CNN's star anchor at 9 p.m. ET. Chris Cuomo was fired in December following a brief suspension for his extensive involvement in his brother's political machinations as he sought to head off harassment charges. A separate accusation of sexual misconduct against Chris Cuomo from his ABC News days also arose during the outside investigation of his behavior.

CHRIS CUOMO IGNORES SCANDAL, DEFENDS DISGRACED BROTHER ANDREW CUOMO ON RADIO SHOW

"If you want to cancel something, cancel the federal gridlock, cancel the incompetence, cancel the infighting. Cancel crime, cancel homelessness. Cancel education inequality. Cancel poverty. Cancel racism. Be outraged, but be outraged at what really matters," Cuomo posted on Twitter Sunday, alluding to cancel culture.

Andrew Cuomo stepped down after several women accused him of sexual harassment.

James responded to the former governor's speech, saying that New Yorkers were ready to move on from him. "Serial sexual harasser Andrew Cuomo won’t even spare a house of worship from his lies," James' campaign said.

She noted multiple independent investigations found that his accusers were credible and that Cuomo "continues to blame everyone but himself."

The report also revealed Chris Cuomo was asking his sources in the media about leads on any other potential accusers. Former CNN Worldwide President Jeff Zucker announced in February he was leaving the media company after failing to disclose his relationship with CNN executive Allison Gollust. She resigned later that month.

Chris Cuomo claimed there were "no secrets" between him and CNN leadership about helping his brother. While at CNN, he was allowed to interview his brother nine times during the outset of the coronavirus pandemic, heaping praise on his leadership abilities and ignoring the nursing home scandal that rocked the final year of his tenure.

The former governor spent over $300,000 from his campaign fund in January on political ads in which he says he was the victim of "attacks," the New York Times reported. With regard to the several sexual harassment allegations, Cuomo said he might be "old-fashioned and out of touch." He also denies the allegations.

"I’ve learned a powerful lesson, and I paid a very high price for learning that lesson," he said during the speech.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP