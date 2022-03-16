Chris Cuomo seeks $125 million from CNN in explosive arbitration demand

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Former CNN anchor Chris Cuomo has filed a $125 million arbitration demand against CNN for "unlawful termination," alleging that WarnerMedia’s claim the former "Cuomo Prime Time" host violated the network’s news standards and practices is "false."

CNN fired Cuomo in December following a brief suspension over his extensive involvement in helping his brother, former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, D., stave off sexual misconduct allegations. A subsequent probe of Chris Cuomo's actions at CNN revealed a separate sexual misconduct charge against him from his earlier tenure at ABC News.

"It should by now be obvious that Chris Cuomo did not lie to CNN about helping his brother. In fact, as the limited information released from WarnerMedia’s investigation makes clear, CNN’s highest-level executive not only knew about Chris’s involvement in helping his brother but also actively assisted the Governor, both through Chris and directly themselves. As CNN has admitted, network standards were changed in a calculated decision to boost ratings. When those practices were called into question, Chris was made the scapegoat," attorney Bryan Freedman told Fox News Digital.

"The legal action filed today makes clear that CNN wrongfully terminated Chris and further violated the express terms of his employment agreement by allowing its employees to disparage him," Freedman continued. "Chris is owed a full apology from those responsible."

The "highest-level executive" referred to by Freedman is recently ousted CNN boss Jeff Zucker, who also violated CNN’s new standards and practices, according to WarnerMedia CEO Jason Kilar.

Cuomo was CNN’s most-watched host until the network fired him in December after he helped generate negative publicity for months. Beginning with his controversial, cozy interviews of his brother at the outset of the coronavirus pandemic, the "Cuomo Prime Time" host’s ethical lapses began to pile up.

WarnerMedia’s third-party probe into CNN’s handling of the "issues" associated with Chris Cuomo and his big brother found that Cuomo, Zucker and fellow CNN executive Allison Gollust all violated company policies related directly to news. Zucker was forced to resign in February for his role weeks after he fired Cuomo, and Gollust exited the company later the same month.

Zucker’s spokesperson did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

WarnerMedia has not said what Zucker specifically did to violate standards and practices. Zucker is not listed as a respondent on Cuomo’s arbitration request.

"As a result of Turner’s indefensible choice to unceremoniously fire him, Cuomo has been damaged in countless ways," the filing stated. "Cuomo has had his journalistic integrity unjustifiably smeared, making it difficult if not impossible for Cuomo to find similar work in the future and damaging him in amounts exceeding $125 million, which includes not only the remaining salary owed under the Agreement, but future wages lost as a result of CNN’s efforts to destroy his reputation in violation of the Agreement."

Parent company WarnerMedia declined comment when reached by Fox News Digital.

Cuomo’s legal team, Freedman + Taitelman LLP and Clayman Rosenberg Kirshner & Linder LLP, filed the lawsuit, writing the former anchor "fully complied with CNN’s standards and practices, including by keeping CNN executives apprised of his actions at all times."

Revelations of Cuomo’s extensive involvement in his big brother’s political operations and sexual misconduct defense initially led to a suspension, and Zucker fired him in December after additional information about his role was revealed. Cuomo has also been accused of sexual harassment by two separate women from his time at ABC News before he joined CNN.

CNN has long said his firing was for cause.

Earlier this year, New York's attorney general released video of Cuomo’s interview with investigators, showing he actively sought information about the women who were coming forward with sexual misconduct allegations against the ousted governor. That included using his own media connections to look into the accusers.

Transcripts of the July 15 testimony were previously released in November, less than a week before CNN fired Cuomo on Dec. 4 after citing "new information that came to light about his involvement with his brother's defense."

The videos were part of what New York Attorney General Letitia James’s office called "the final set of videos, transcripts, and corresponding exhibits from the independent investigation into sexual harassment allegations" against the former governor.

While transcripts alone were enough for Zucker to end Cuomo’s CNN career, the video of his testimony provided a clear picture of the former "Cuomo Prime Time" host elaborating on his role in his brother’s scandal.

"When asked, I would reach out to sources, other journalists, to see if they had heard of anybody else coming out," Cuomo admitted to investigators.

Cuomo's admission contradicted what he told CNN viewers in August when he claimed, "I never made calls to the press about my brother's situation."

He also told investigators it was "business as usual" for journalists to contact other reporters to find out about potential stories, but maintained that he didn’t attempt to influence coverage of his brother.

"I was trying to help my brother," he told investigators. "I advised him."

The court document also details the Cuomo family legacy, noting that the former CNN anchor "comes from a storied political family."

"As a prominent and well respected journalist, Cuomo was careful not to blur the lines between his family and his reporting," the document states. "He took care to be open and transparent with his employers about his connections and relationships with his family."

