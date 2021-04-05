CNN's Stelter skips Biden's 'four Pinocchios' rating on media show after obsessing over Trump's falsehoods

CNN's left-wing media guru Brian Stelter avoided President Biden receiving a rating of "four Pinocchios" from The Washington Post last week, after spending years obsessing over President Trump's falsehoods.

Washington Post fact-checker Glenn Kessler gave Biden "four Pinocchios" over false claims he made about Georgia's election law, claims the president later repeated.

Kessler labeled Biden a "recidivist" and threatened the Democrat with the "Bottomless Pinocchio" branding.

"The bar for the Bottomless Pinocchio is high: Claims must have received Three or Four Pinocchios from The Fact Checker, and they must have been repeated at least 20 times," Kessler explained. "Twenty is a sufficiently robust number that there can be no question the politician is aware that his or her facts are wrong."

Stelter, however, made no mention of the high-profile fact-check on his "Reliable Sources" media show Sunday after showering Kessler with praise over his constant fact-checking of Trump and the infamous "tracker" that counted tens of thousands of falsehoods uttered by the 45th president.

The CNN host has become a serial avoider of controversies that portray his allies in the mainstream media in a negative light.

Last week, Stelter refused to acknowledge the scandal plaguing his own network after it was reported that colleague Chris Cuomo was the recipient of prioritized COVID testing that was authorized by his brother, Democratic New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, in the early months of the pandemic

In March, Stelter skipped the major correction The Washington Post issued on its erroneous bombshell report about damning remarks President Trump allegedly made to a top Georgia elections official.

Over the past few months, Stelter avoided a major MSNBC leadership shakeup, CNN colleague Jeffrey Toobin's firing from The New Yorker following his Zoom call masturbation scandal, the ousting of MSNBC contributor Jon Meacham after it was revealed that he was moonlighting as a speechwriter for the Biden campaign, the ongoing scandals plaguing 2020 media darlings The Lincoln Project, and the bombshell developments in Cuomo's nursing home scandal.

Back in October, Stelter skipped Glenn Greenwald's dramatic exit from The Intercept after the founding editor accused his colleagues of censoring his story critical of Joe Biden and ignored Twitter caving in its standoff with The New York Post over its reporting of the Hunter Biden story.

Stelter also ignored the controversy surrounding presidential debate moderator and C-SPAN host Steve Scully, who alleged that his Twitter account was hacked after it appeared that he was reaching out to Trump foe Anthony Scaramucci. Stelter only acknowledged the controversy after Scully admitted that he lied about the hack.

In 2019, Stelter completely avoided the revelation that ABC News had spiked an investigation into convicted pedophile Jeffrey Epstein.