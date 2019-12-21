Clyburn says Pelosi isn't handing over impeachment because she's unsure of 'process' in Senate

House Majority Whip James Clyburn, D-S.C., claimed on Saturday that Democrats were keeping impeachment from the Senate because they weren't sure of the "process" that Republicans would adopt.

Fox News host Neil Cavuto had asked Clyburn why House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., was stalling. "Because we don't know whether we should send two managers or 22 managers. If we knew what the process was, we would know what to do," Clyburn said.

Clyburn pointed to how senators voted on a process after former President Clinton's impeachment. "It was a bipartisan process, they put it on the floor, everybody bought into it" he said. Cavuto countered by arguing that the Republican-led House, at the time, didn't hold off on sending the articles of impeacment to the Senate.

Cavuto also suggested that the trial process was for the Senate to decide.

After the House approved impeachment on Wednesday, Pelosi indicated that she wouldn't send it to the Senate because Republicans were creating an unfair trial.

Let me tell you what I don't consider a fair trial," Pelosi said. "This is what I don't consider a fair trial -- that Leader McConnell has stated that he's not an impartial juror, that he's going to take his cues, in quotes, from the White House, and he is working in total coordination with the White House counsel's office."

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., responded on Thursday by arguing that Pelosi realized her impeachment push was a disaster.

"I am glad that leading Democrats seem to have buyer’s remorse about the least fair, least thorough, and most rushed impeachment in American history," he tweeted. "They should. But for the sake of the country, I wish this understanding had dawned on them yesterday."