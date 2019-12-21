Tom Homan: 2020 Dems making promises to illegals 'guaranteeing' Trump win

2020 Democrats making promises to illegal immigrants are "guaranteeing" President Trump's re-election in 2020, former Acting ICE Director Tom Homan said Saturday.

Appearing on "Fox & Friends: Weekend" with hosts Ed Henry, Pete Hegseth and Emily Compagno, Homan encouraged Democrats to continue their pro-illegal immigrant rhetoric.

"I hope they keep talking like this," he said. "Because they're guaranteeing a Trump win in 2020."

"When I talk about Medicare-for-all, that includes undocumented people as well," Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt,, said at a rally in California on Friday. "Public colleges and universities tuition-free -- that includes, as I said earlier, undocumented young people."

At Thursday's presidential debate Indiana Mayor Pete Buttigieg said he would commit to financial compensation for thousands of migrant children separated from their families at the southern border and that they should have a "fast track" to citizenship.

"You can't keep offering enticements," Homan said.

He explained to the "Friends: Weekend" hosts that when incentives are "offered" to illegal immigrants, "more people will come to the country, more people will put themselves in the hands of criminal organizations, more women will be raped, [and] more children will die. And, the cartel's going to keep getting richer."

"It's ridiculous and I hope they keep talking because most Americans don't want this," he said.