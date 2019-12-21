Tim Scott: Trump's Ukraine call not 'perfect' but also not impeachable

Sen. Tim Scott, R-S.C., said on Saturday that while President Trump's call with Ukraine wasn't "perfect," it also wasn't impeachable.

"It was not in my opinion a perfect call -- perhaps inappropriate, certainly not impeachable," Scott said while appearing on "Cavuto Live."

Scott's comments came just days after House Democrats voted to impeach President Trump over his call with Ukraine, in which he requested the country investigate former Vice President Joe Biden and his son, Hunter.

Democrats have alleged that the president tried to pressure Ukraine into influencing the 2020 election by withholding foreign aid. Trump, meanwhile, has denied any wrongdoing and claimed that his call was "perfect."

LISA BOOTHE: DEMOCRATS ARE 'CHEAPENING' IMPEACHMENT 'AND MAKING IT PARTISAN AND THERE'S NO GOING BACK'

"The Ukrainians received the aid they needed without any preconditions being met," Scott told Fox News host Neil Cavuto. "Therefore, what has been suggested and/or said in the House -- that the president required a quid pro quo so that he could have dirt on the Bidens -- turned out to be unequivocally, undeniably false," he said.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The GOP-led Senate is expected to reject any attempt to remove the president, but House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., appears to be stalling by refusing to send the impeachment articles to the chamber.

"There is no leverage that Nancy Pelosi has in the Senate whatsoever," Scott said. He added that both Republicans and Democrats were "confused" by Pelosi's actions.