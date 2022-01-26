Expand / Collapse search
Clay Travis torches Baseball Hall of Fame Voters for denying Bonds, Clemens, Schilling: 'Completely wrong'

David Ortiz was only player voted into Hall of Fame

Fox News Staff
By Fox News Staff | Fox News
OutKick founder Clay Travis said Wednesday on "Fox & Friends" that voters got it "completely wrong" with their Major League Baseball Hall of Fame ballots after former Red Sox slugger David Ortiz was the only player voted in for 2022. Home run king Barry Bonds and all-time great pitcher Roger Clemens were denied entry in their last year of eligibility over past steroid use.

DAVID ORTIZ ELECTED INTO BASEBALL HALL OF FAME; BARRY BONDS, ROGER CLEMENS DENIED

CLAY TRAVIS: If you look at Barry Bonds and Roger Clemens, even before the official start of the steroid era in baseball, those guys were Hall of Famers. And not only did they reject Barry Bonds and Roger Clemens who should be in the Hall of Fame, they also rejected Curt Schilling who is 100 percent a Major League Baseball Hall of Famer, and he didn’t get in entirely because of his political beliefs…

I think baseball got it completely wrong and if those guys aren’t in the Hall of Fame then there really isn’t a point in having the Hall of Fame in my opinion.

