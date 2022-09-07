Clay Travis: Hillary Clinton will run for president 'in a heartbeat' if Biden doesn't seek second term

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

OutKick founder Clay Travis said on "Fox & Friends" Wednesday that former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton will run for president again in a "heartbeat" if President Biden decides not to run for another term.

CLAY TRAVIS: As soon as Joe Biden has to make an official decision, all of these people who claim that they have no interest in running at all will fall all over themselves to announce [their candidacy] the moment that Biden was to decide not to run. Now, I think the whole reason why Biden's out speaking now and going after Donald Trump and trying to turn the midterms into a referendum on Trump is that Donald Trump is like Joe Biden's life preserver. If Donald Trump's not around, Joe Biden has no reason for existence. He's about to be 80. He knows he gets kicked to the curb. So he's still trying to hope that he's going to be able to run. But give me a break. If Biden didn't run, Hillary would be there in a heartbeat. Don't kid yourself.

