Hillary Clinton says Trump led 'seditious conspiracy' against US government

Former secretary of state Hillary Clinton accused former President Trump of leading a "seditious conspiracy" against the United States government.

During an interview with CBS News, Clinton was asked about her takeaways from the ongoing January 6 House Select Committee and Trump's actions leading up to and during the riot on Capitol Hill.

"I would not be honest if I didn't say I think there was a seditious conspiracy against the government of the United States, and that's a crime," Clinton said in the exchange released Tuesday.

"Led by Donald Trump," CBS anchor Norah O'Donnell interjected.

"Led by Donald Trump, encouraged by Donald Trump," Clinton responded. "You know, I was the secretary of state. I spent, you know, many days on airplanes, flying from place to place, encouraging people to have a real democracy. And one of the hallmarks of a real democracy is the peaceful transfer of power."

"Was I happy when I beat Donald Trump by nearly 3 million votes but lost the Electoral College? No, I was not happy," Clinton chuckled. "Did I ever for a nanosecond think, 'I'm gonna claim victory and try to get the Democrats to refuse to certify the election?' No."

This marks a different tone than the one she held throughout the Trump era, repeatedly referring to her former rival as an "illegitimate president" over Russia's meddling during the 2016 presidential election.

Clinton, who has been promoting her new Apple TV+ docuseries "Gutsy" with daughter Chelsea Clinton, remains defiant over her handling of government emails, which have been facing renewed scrutiny following the FBI raid at Mar-a-Lago.

"I can’t believe we’re still talking about this, but my emails…" Clinton tweeted on Tuesday. "As Trump’s problems continue to mount, the right is trying to make this about me again. There’s even a ‘Clinton Standard.’ The fact is that I had zero emails that were classified."

"[Former FBI Director James] Comey admitted he was wrong after he claimed I had classified emails. Trump’s own State Department, under two different Secretaries, found I had no classified emails. That's right: ZERO," Clinton continued. "By contrast, Trump has hundreds of documents clearly marked classified, and the investigation just started. I’m more tired of talking about this than anyone, but here we are."

Clinton went on to share a piece from The National Memo published last week that completely exonerated her conduct.

During the 2016 election cycle, Clinton was plagued in scandal following the revelation that she had a private email server while serving as secretary of state during the Obama administration, prompting a lengthy FBI investigation.

Comey told the public during his now-infamous July 2016 press conference that 110 emails from 52 email chains had classified information, eight of those chains including "Top Secret" information.

It is unclear what Clinton was referring to with the assertion that Comey "admitted he was wrong" regarding finding classified information in her emails, though he admitted in 2018 the "mistake" of how he characterized her actions, failing to stress that it was not "criminal behavior."

Defenders of former President Trump have compared to the FBI's handling of Clinton's private server to the raid at Mar-a-Lago as a double standard being held by the DOJ.

It is unknown whether Trump will ultimately face criminal charges over his handling of classified material or whether the raid is tied to investigations surrounding his actions on Jan. 6.