Chloe Cole reveals intense pressure to transition as a minor, parents were told she'd 'probably die’

Chloe Cole, a self-described advocate for protecting children from transgender medical procedures, said in a recent interview she is suing healthcare provider Kaiser Permanente, alleging fraud, malpractice and long-term harm related to her medical gender transition as a minor.

"I'm suing Kaiser Permanente for fraud and malpractice and damages after they medically transitioned me between the ages of 12 to 16, giving me puberty blockers, testosterone, and eventually ending in a double mastectomy surgery to get rid of my breasts, because this is something that has caused great harm in my life," Cole told Fox News Digital.

"It took away the final formative years of my childhood, and it's left me with lasting impacts on my health and on me emotionally as well," Cole said.

Cole went through the process of transitioning from female to male between the ages of 12 and 16.

At the age of 15, she underwent hormones and a double mastectomy.

Cole told Fox News Digital that transitioning was the only option discussed with her and her family.

"Transitioning was the only choice that was ever spoken about," Cole said. "There was no conversation about assistance, the risk of de-transitioning, and not even de-transition as a possibility that could happen to me."

She said she was not made aware of the possibility of regret.

"I didn't know that I could regret transition or that I could stop until I actually started going through it later in my transition," Cole said.

"But everything was focused on the affirmative," she added. "And helping me to go further into this identity and this lifestyle rather than stopping and questioning where these feelings were coming from, where this distress around my body, around my sex was actually based in, instead treating it like it was something that was inherent to me."

Cole said her parents were told she might take her own life if she did not have the gender transition surgery.

"And my mom and dad were told that I was going to probably die without this treatment, that I would likely become more and more suicidal as time went on, as I progress through puberty, as I started to look more and more like a woman, I would be able to handle this female appearance, really this part of life that every woman and every man goes through in order to become an adult, and that I needed intervention as early as possible," Cole said.

Cole’s court date is scheduled for April 5, 2027. She is being represented by the Center for American Liberty.

She said she hopes the lawsuit will help other minors and families facing similar circumstances.

"I hope to not only be able to achieve justice for myself and to be able to cover the costs of recovering from this physically, but also to create a precedent for every other child and every other family who has been through the very same because these scars are not just my own," Cole said. "The story does not just belong to me. It reflects that of many thousands of children across the state of California and across the country."

Mark Trammell, CEO of the Center for American Liberty, told Fox News Digital he believes Cole’s case could encourage similar lawsuits.

"I think this is really like the tip of the spear for this type of litigation, specifically to the gender industrial complex," Trammell said.

"I kind of liken this to the early days of Big Tobacco litigation," he added. "And you know, I think when Chloe's case is successful and when there's a jury verdict awarding her damages, I think it's going to encourage others to come forward. And very similar to this judgment that just came out of New York. I think it's going to provide a lot of hope for a lot of young people, knowing that there is an opportunity to seek justice. Justice can be attained."

Kaiser Permanente did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment.

