©2026 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved.

Plastic surgeon apologizes for failing to 'speak up’ against youth trans surgeries at major NYC hospital

Dr. Ira Savetsky trained at NYU Langone, which just announced it would shut down its Transgender Youth Health Program

Taylor Penley By Taylor Penley Fox News
A plastic surgeon who trained at a major Manhattan hospital is apologizing for failing to "speak up" after witnessing minors as young as 13 undergo "irreversible" gender surgeries.

"As a father to three young children and as a physician who took an oath to do no harm, I failed to speak up, and I just want to thank President Trump for having more clarity on this," Dr. Ira Savetsky said Thursday on "Fox & Friends."

Savetsky, who trained at NYU Langone Health, said the culture inside elite medical programs left little room for voicing his concerns.

"You're at the number one plastic surgery program, you're just grateful to be there. There's no room to speak up. You're a soldier…" he said.

201 HOUSE DEMOCRATS VOTE AGAINST BLOCKING MEDICAID DOLLARS FOR KIDS' TRANSGENDER SURGERIES

Dr. Ira Savetsky speaking at an event

Dr. Ira Savetsky attends American Friends of Soroka Medical Center Hope Healing and Heroism Gala at The Plaza Hotel on Nov. 17, 2025 in New York City. (Sean Zanni/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images)

"You work so hard to get there… you don't want to make waves."

Savetsky's comments come as the Manhattan hospital announced it would end its Transgender Youth Health Program, a move that follows regulatory pressure from the Trump administration, which has threatened to pull federal funding from hospitals offering such care.

"Given the recent departure of our medical director, coupled with the current regulatory environment, we made the difficult decision to discontinue our Transgender Youth Health Program," a hospital spokesperson told The New York Post.

THE MEDICAL SYSTEM PUSHED TRANSGENDER SURGERY ON KIDS — NOW IT'S FACING LEGAL JUSTICE

NYU Langone Health

Outside the NYU Langone Health emergency room entrance during the coronavirus pandemic on April 6, 2020 in New York City. (Noam Galai/Getty Images)

"We are committed to helping patients in our care manage this change. This does not impact our pediatric mental health care programs, which will continue."

While reflecting on the patient procedures, Savetsky questioned the pressure families receive when their child questions their gender.

"I can only imagine what the parents were going through. I mean, they're told that their child is going to kill themselves if they don't have these surgeries," he said.

"They're pressured, and what are you supposed to do? You've dropped everything to do the right thing for your child, and I think that, unfortunately, there was a lot of financial motivation with these institutions."

NYU Langone did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment.

Taylor Penley is an associate editor with Fox News.

