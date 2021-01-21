Chinese state newspaper shares left-wing supercut praising Biden press secretary

A Chinese Communist Party-affiliated newspaper shared a left-wing media company's supercut Thursday that favorably contrasted Biden White House press secretary Jen Psaki with Donald Trump's first spokesman Sean Spicer.

"Day 1 in the White House: How do the first WH press conferences differ under the Trump and Biden administrations?" the Global Times tweeted.

The newspaper, a tabloid under the thumb of the Chinese government which has spread misinformation about the coronavirus pandemic, linked to a montage from The Recount that spliced up Psaki's breezy first press briefing to Spicer's notoriously hostile first one, when he infamously claimed Trump had the largest inauguration crowd in history.

Chinese media outlets were eager to troll Trump on his way out the door. The state-affiliated Xinhua news agency tweeted, "Good riddance, Donald Trump" on Wednesday, his final day in office.

Critics quickly noted the friendy tone of Psaki's first press briefing and the near carnival-like atmosphere on mainstream and liberal news outlets during Biden's first day.

"Liberal media outlets and Chinese propaganda outlets in lockstep celebrating the new administration's great relationship with the press," the conservative Washington Free Beacon's Brent Scher tweeted.

The Recount's executive director is liberal MSNBC pundit John Heilemann, who compared Biden and former Presidents Barack Obama, George W. Bush, and Bill Clinton to "Marvel superheroes" during the channel's inauguration coverage on Wednesday. The commentary was typical of the enthusiasm from the press greeting Biden on his first day in office.

Chinese state media were not the only ones who enjoyed the Recount's video. The anti-Trump super PAC Lincoln Project also shared the montage.