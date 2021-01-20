Media fawns over Biden throughout Inauguration Day: ‘Boy, did they lay it on thick’

The mainstream media fawned over President Joe Biden's every move on Wednesday, offering a stark contrast from the way the press reacted to his predecessor.

Everything from Biden’s rhetoric to his marriage was complimented throughout Inauguration Day.

"What a great love story between Jill Biden and Joe Biden," MSNBC host Joy Reid said at one point. "It’s a wonderful story, and we haven’t had a love story in the White House in four years."

ABC News’ Byron Pitts called Biden "papa-in-chief," while MSNBC's Brian Williams declared the country was "back and under new management." Reid also said the "old America" had lost the 2020 election and hoped "new America" "wins the war."

"God bless Joe Biden. This is a truly deeply religious man with incredible compassion, and he's got a great partner in Kamala Harris," Reid added.

NBC News presidential historian Michael Beschloss said the country had a "happy ending" with Biden's victory. "This is Joe Biden’s day, but actually it’s not Joe Biden’s day. It's the country's day," gushed CBS’ John Dickerson.

Biden was called "a breath of fresh air" and "a man who gave Americans permission to feel good about who we are," while MSNBC’s Chuck Todd labeled him "the better angel president."

"I can finally feel myself beginning to unclench my jaw, drop my shoulders, and exhale," author Jill Filipovic wrote for an opinion piece published by CNN.

The Biden lovefest was so over the top that the Media Research Center put together a two-minute montage featuring some of the most egregious examples:

"These adoring takes are really just the tip of the iceberg as far as the praise TV journalists had for Biden’s inauguration," MRC media editor Bill D’Agostino wrote. "It’s not as though anyone actually expected TV newsrooms across America to cover today’s inauguration objectively. But boy, did they lay it on thick."

The partisan nature of the coverage was perhaps most blatant on CNN where everyone from alleged news anchors to network executives openly mocked the outgoing president while publicly cheering the beginning of the Biden administration.

CNN's David Chalian set the tone for the liberal network Tuesday when he proclaimed the lights on the National Mall's reflecting pool were like "extensions of Joe Biden's arms embracing America."

Jake Tapper, who is billed as a straight news anchor despite regularly offering his liberal opinions, declared that President Trump was "disgraceful" as the 45th president prepared to board Marine One and head to Joint Base Andrews. Tapper’s colleague Wolf Blitzer even mocked the size of the crowd waiting for Trump as "pathetic," while Dana Bash claimed he "looked small."

After Trump spoke, Tapper called the address an "embarrassment," while Blitzer described the remarks as "repulsive."

When Biden was sworn in hours alter, CNN personalities had a much different reaction, with Blitzer calling the 46th president's remarks "an address like no other" and Tapper saltuing the new president's "determination and passion".

CNN celebrated Biden for much of the day, taking jabs at Trump in the process.

Biden’s inauguration speech was applauded by critics on both sides of the aisle, as it seemed like everyone with access to social media tweeted, "Democracy has prevailed," after it was uttered by the 46th president.

But Biden’s speech wasn’t the only thing that media members fawned over and many descended upon Twitter to express excitement over the new commander-in-chief and disdain for his predecessor.

Not all of the praise was reserved for the new president. Atlantic staff writer Edward-Isaac Dovere fondly recalled "Kamala Harris’s hair blowing in the wind as she took the oath" of office as vice president as "[o]ne of the simple, enduring images of the day."

"No one with longer hair (in other words: a woman) has ever taken the oath of office outside at the Capitol before, because she’s the first woman to ever do it," he helpfully explained.