Chinese immigrant candidate slams woke corporations for attacking America: 'I don't recognize my country'

A Chinese immigrant who is running to represent New Hampshire's 2nd congressional district is speaking out against American companies profiting off the Beijing Winter Games despite its egregious human rights record.

Lily Tang Williams joined "Fox & Friends First," blasting firms using the Olympics to profit despite China's internment of its Uyghur population.

"Unfortunately, lots of corporations in America have put profits, money, business deals above the human rights," Williams told co-host Todd Piro.

"They're very woke, and they attack America for some history, but they don't call out China who is committing cultural genocide right now," she continued.

Her remarks come as Rep. Michael Waltz, R-Fla., blasted NBC for refusing to air an advertisement he created to highlight the companies making money off the Olympics, which he dubbed the "genocide games."

Some firms pinpointed during the ad include Coca-Cola, Visa, and Procter & Gamble.

"It's always a propaganda show opportunities for the CCP to show the world how glorious China is," Williams stated. "There are lots of things that they don't want you to show, don't want you to report. Now people can see the true color of CCP through the Olympics."

Meanwhile, viewership for the opening ceremony of the Winter Games plummeted over 40% as many critics internationally remain concerned over Beijing's human rights record and athlete safety.

"The country I love becoming more like the country I left," Williams said. "I fled tyranny for America, for freedom and prosperity, but for so many years later, I don't recognize my country."

Australia, Canada, Denmark, and others are also diplomatically boycotting the Olympics alongside the United States.