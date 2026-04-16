Charlie Kirk podcast pans Utah Valley University citing 'safety concerns' in scrapping controversial speaker

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The producers of "The Charlie Kirk Show" panned the stated reason Utah Valley University (UVU) canceled the commencement speaker invitation of author and educator Sharon McMahon, whose selection sparked outrage among supporters of the late conservative leader, who was murdered on its campus.

On Thursday, UVU issued a statement saying, "Due to increased safety concerns related to the speaker and in consultation with public safety professionals and Sharon McMahon, Utah Valley University has decided to proceed without a featured commencement speaker for this year’s ceremony."

The statement didn't sit well with podcast co-hosts Andrew Kolvet and Blake Neff.

UTAH VALLEY UNIVERSITY SCRAPS CONTROVERSIAL COMMENCEMENT SPEAKER WHO CRITICIZED CHARLIE KIRK AFTER MURDER

"Here's what's annoying," Neff reacted. "They say it's not because 'Oh, we picked a terrible speaker and that was our bad.' They say they have 'increased safety concerns' about what happened."

"Basically it's our fault we were engaged in menacing behavior, they say," Neff continued. "But regardless, it's a speaker they shouldn't have chosen... Nobody was making any threats about this. Not on this show or anywhere else."

"We were saying it was a bad idea," Kolvet responded before saying, "Hallelujah."

Representatives for UVU did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment.

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UVU came under fire for its selection of McMahon, who attacked Kirk just days after his assassination.

"Millions of people feel they were harmed, and the murder that was horrific and should never have happened does not magically erase what was said or done," McMahon wrote on X at the time.

The now-deleted social media post sent two days after Kirk’s death also included a pair of quotes that many Kirk supporters said were taken out of context.

"It's important to remember that the incredible tragedy of a public assassination does not erase the harm many experienced from his words, and the ensuing actions his followers took," McMahon said.

The university's selection of McMahon as its commencement speaker drew outrage among Kirk's supporters. A spokesperson for McMahon declined comment.

Her team previously dismissed the notion that she celebrated Kirk’s death, telling Utah outlets that she "unequivocally condemned the murder of Charlie Kirk, repeatedly and publicly, calling his death a tragedy and stressing that public debate must never be met with violence.

The 31-year-old Turning Point USA co-founder was participating in a public speaking event sponsored by the campus chapter of Turning Point when he was shot and killed on Sept. 10. The suspect, now 23-year-old Tyler Robinson, was charged with seven counts, including aggravated murder. He faces the death penalty if convicted.

Fox News' Max Bacall contributed to this report.

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