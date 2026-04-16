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Utah Valley University scraps controversial commencement speaker who criticized Charlie Kirk after his murder

Sharon McMahon was initially selected, sparking widespread backlash over past rhetoric

Brian Flood By Brian Flood , Elizabeth Heckman Fox News
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TPUSA slams UVU over initial commencement speaker choice Video

TPUSA slams UVU over initial commencement speaker choice

Turning Point USA spokesman Andrew Kolvet called out the university before they pulled the plug on their choice for commencement speaker.

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Utah Valley University (UVU) announced on Thursday that author and educator Sharon McMahon will no longer serve as its commencement speaker after widespread backlash to her past comments about Turning Point USA founder Charlie Kirk, following his assassination on the same campus.

"Due to increased safety concerns related to the speaker and in consultation with public safety professionals and Sharon McMahon, Utah Valley University has decided to proceed without a featured commencement speaker for this year’s ceremony," the school announced

Days after Kirk was killed, McMahon wrote on X, "Millions of people feel they were harmed, and the murder that was horrific and should never have happened does not magically erase what was said or done."

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Charlie Kirk in a white T-shirt emblazoned with the word "Freedom" at UVU shortly before his assassination

Charlie Kirk was assassinated Sept. 10 during an outdoor event at Utah Valley University.  (Trent Nelson/The Salt Lake Tribune/Getty Images)

The now-deleted social media post sent two days after Kirk’s death also included a pair of quotes that many Kirk supporters said were taken out of context. 

"It's important to remember that the incredible tragedy of a public assassination does not erase the harm many experienced from his words, and the ensuing actions his followers took," McMahon wrote. 

Kirk was killed after being shot in the neck while speaking at Utah Valley University on Sept. 10. The 31-year-old was participating in a public speaking event sponsored by the campus chapter of Turning Point at the time of his assassination.

The school selecting McMahon as commencement speaker months after the killing emerged as a polarizing issue, with ex-Utah Republican Rep. Jason Chaffetz calling it a "horrific choice." 

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Sharon McMahon

Sharon McMahon attends a discussion of her book "The Small and the Mighty" at 92NY on September 25, 2024 in New York City. 

Turning Point spokesperson Andrew Kolvet was "shocked and disappointed" that the school selected McMahon. 

"I just felt it was in really bad taste," Kolvet told Fox News Digital on Wednesday, before McMahon's speech was canceled. 

"It feels cold-hearted," he continued. "It feels unnecessary, and I really hope that they change course, change direction and pick somebody more suitable for the time."

Kolvet called it "really disrespectful" to students who are still grieving the loss of Kirk, and to others who are "traumatized" by the horrific killing. 

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Turning Point USA chapter president at Utah Valley University Caleb Chilcutt called the selection of McMahon a "slap to the face" Monday on "Fox & Friends."

Andrew Kolvet on cameras in courtroom: Let all the facts be on the table Video

Kolvet did not immediately respond when asked for comment on the school canceling the commencement speech. 

A spokesperson for McMahon declined comment. 

Her team previously dismissed the notion that she celebrated Kirk’s death, telling Utah outlets that she "unequivocally condemned the murder of Charlie Kirk, repeatedly and publicly, calling his death a tragedy and stressing that public debate must never be met with violence."

Tyler Robinson, a Utah man, was arrested on suspicion of killing Kirk and faces seven charges, including aggravated murder. He faces the death penalty if convicted.

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Fox News Digital’s Max Bacall and Michael Ruiz contributed to this report. 

Brian Flood is a media editor/reporter for FOX News Digital. Story tips can be sent to brian.flood@fox.com and on Twitter: @briansflood. 

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