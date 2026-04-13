Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2026 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by LSEG.

Charlie Kirk

Utah Valley University faces backlash over commencement speaker choice after Charlie Kirk's assassination

Sharon McMahon wrote on X that Kirk's killing 'does not magically erase what was said or done'

By Max Bacall Fox News
close
UVU faces uproar over commencement speaker who criticized Charlie Kirk after his murder Video

UVU faces uproar over commencement speaker who criticized Charlie Kirk after his murder

Utah Valley University Turning Point USA chapter president Caleb Chilcutt and Fox News contributor Jason Chaffetz join 'Fox & Friends' to discuss the school’s selection of author Sharon McMahon as commencement speaker.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Utah Valley University (UVU) is facing backlash over its choice of commencement speaker as critics object to her past comments about Turning Point USA founder Charlie Kirk following his assassination on the same campus.

The university chose author and educator Sharon McMahon to address the graduating class. Days after Kirk was killed, McMahon wrote on X, "Millions of people feel they were harmed, and the murder that was horrific and should never have happened does not magically erase what was said or done."

"To many Americans, especially if you are Black, LGBTQ or Muslim, Charlie Kirk was not a person who simply engaged in good-faith debates on college campuses."

Turning Point USA chapter president at Utah Valley University Caleb Chilcutt called the selection of McMahon a "slap to the face" Monday on "Fox & Friends."

Charlie Kirk throwing hats to crowd at Utah Valley University in Orem Utah

Charlie Kirk throws hats to the crowd after arriving at Utah Valley University in Orem, Utah, on Sept. 10, 2025. Kirk, founder of Turning Point USA, was speaking at his "American Comeback Tour" when he was shot in the neck and killed. (Trent Nelson/The Salt Lake Tribune/Getty Images)

ALLEGED CHARLIE KIRK ASSASSIN TYLER ROBINSON'S FINGERPRINTS, PALM PRINT FOUND NEAR ROOFTOP: REPORT

"They could have brought any other speaker. If they liked Charlie, didn't like Charlie — I honestly don't really care. But the fact they brought someone who was so critical, literally days after the assassination on my campus, is just shameful for me," he said.

Charlie Kirk speaking at Utah Valley University addressing a crowd.

Charlie Kirk speaks at Utah Valley University on September 10, 2025, in Orem, Utah. Kirk, founder of Turning Point USA, was speaking at his "American Comeback Tour" when he was shot in the neck and killed. (Trent Nelson/The Salt Lake Tribune/Getty Images)

Chilcutt said attitudes were divided on campus, with conservative students generally upset while some liberal students chose to "celebrate."

INFLUENCER JAKE PAUL SAYS CHARLIE KIRK WOULD HAVE BEEN 'THE NEXT PRESIDENT'

Former Utah congressman Jason Chaffetz also joined the program and labeled McMahon a "horrific choice" of speaker just months after Kirk's death, calling her a "liberal hack."

Suspect’s note in Kirk case ‘nothing short of confession,’ attorney says Video

He said Utah's largest university should know better, but that there is still time to change course.

"Look, there's still time to correct this. This hasn't happened. And if the university is gonna step up and do the right thing, they're gonna cancel her and put in somebody like an astronaut or an athlete or somebody, anybody, But this person, this partisan hack, she should not be addressing the students, not at the commencement."

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

Max Bacall is an Associate Editor for the Flash/Media/Culture team at Fox News Digital.

Close modal

Continue