Read this article for free! Plus get unlimited access to thousands of articles, videos and more with your free account! Please enter a valid email address. By entering your email, you are agreeing to Fox News Terms of Service and Privacy Policy , which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive . To access the content, check your email and follow the instructions provided.

Multimedia mogul Charlamagne Tha God is sounding the alarm about the impact the growing migrant crisis is having on working-class voters, many of whom are calling into his radio show expressing their outrage, suggesting it could hurt Democrats going into the 2024 election.

During an interview with Fox News Digital, Charlamagne was asked whether he viewed the issue of immigration as a major factor ahead of November. He said he constantly hears from listeners complaining about the influx of migrants rocking their communities, something he didn't hear much about until this past year.

"I have the privilege of doing morning radio and speaking to working-class people every single day," Charlamagne told Fox News Digital. "I have the privilege of being involved in my community from New York to New Jersey to South Carolina where I get to look people in the eyes and have real conversations with them. And, you know, people are really concerned about this issue."

CHARLAMAGNE THA GOD LAUGHS OFF JILL BIDEN TOUTING PRESIDENT'S ‘ENERGY’ FOR 2ND TERM: ‘I DON’T SEE THAT VIGOR'

"Like, I honestly have never spoken to as many people who are concerned about the migrant issue as I have, you know, over the past year. And, I mean, I've heard everything from, you know, the gang MS13 overrunning neighborhoods… what we saw just happened in New York City, where the migrants- they took 2,000 migrants and put them in the school and made the school stay home- made the students stay home and do school via Zoom. And that was a big issue. Like, I mean, people were calling the radio station- that was just this week, you know, really, really, really complaining about that. So I've never seen working-class people who I interact with every day until this past year really, really, really expressed their frustration for the migrants," he continued.

He was referring to the backlash New York City officials faced last week when they decided to keep students out of the classroom and implement remote learning for a day to house illegal immigrants at a high school during a storm.

CHARLAMAGNE THA GOD PRESSED ON 2020 REGRET: BIDEN ‘A SH---Y ELECTED OFFICIAL,’ BUT TRUMP IS ‘END OF DEMOCRACY’

The "Breakfast Club" co-host took a swipe at Democratic mayors, namely New York City Mayor Eric Adams, for previously welcoming migrants to their cities with open arms, but now saying, "Yo, hold up. This is too much."

"We've heard Vice President Kamala Harris say, 'Hey, don't come.' Like we've seen that. So yeah, I think it's going to be a real, real, real, real, real big issue," Charlamagne said.

He expressed doubt that Congress will find a solution to solve the migrant crisis, specifically citing the filibuster rule in the Senate he blames for preventing legislation from passing.

CHARLAMAGNE THA GOD HAILS NIKKI HALEY'S PUSH AGAINST AGING POLITICIANS: ‘SHE AIN’T SAY ONE DAMN THING WRONG'

But when asked whether President Biden bears responsibility over the crisis at the southern border, he replied, "Of course."

"He's the President of the United States of America! If he can take credit for the good things that happen in this country, he has to take credit for the bad as well because those things happen on his watch," Charlamagne said. "And I'm telling you, people are going to go to those sound bites… where they saw President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris and Mayor Eric Adams and all of these other, you know, liberals and Democrats, they're going to go to those sound bites of them welcoming them into sanctuary cities."

He then pointed to the "stunt" Republican governors Greg Abbott of Texas and Ron DeSantis of Florida pulled sending migrants to Democrat-run sanctuary cities, saying that as "cruel" and "inhumane" as it was, it was also "effective."

"Clearly it was effective because it made a lot of those Democrats start singing a different tune. And, I mean, the voters see that. The voters see that," Charlamagne said. "So what does that look like to the voter? Just on the surface, just on the surface, it looks like Republicans were right about the issue and Democrats got it wrong. And now a lot of Democrats are starting to sound like the Republicans sounded. So it makes a lot of people say, ‘Well, damn, Republicans were actually right on that issue.’ Just on the surface, just plain on the surface, that's how it looks, you know, to the average voter."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

In addition to being a giant on the radio, Charlamagne is expanding his footprint in the world of podcasts. Following the 2020 launch of his Black Effect podcasts, he recently kickstarted the politics-centric Reasoned Choice Media Podcast Network, which he vowed will be a platform that welcomes all viewpoints.

"Don't think that this is a platform that is going to be another liberal echo chamber," Charlamagne told Fox News Digital. "We're gonna have hosts that are conservative. And we're just going to hope that some real dialogue can start happening in this country. We need both sides telling their truths. And people, us, should be able to hear from both sides and make a choice on who they want to support."