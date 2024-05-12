Charlamagne tha God blames the media for division, says voters can choose 'crooks', 'cowards' or 'the couch'

Charlamagne tha God, the popular host of "The Breakfast Club" radio show, bashed the conservative and liberal media spheres for creating division in America.

"We are insane right now," Charlamagne said in an interview with The New York Times about the current state of U.S. politics.

"I blame the media so much for what’s happening," he said.

Charlamagne said that he believes in telling the truth to both sides and "being objective."

"I tell people all the time, ‘If you lie to them about Democrats, they won’t believe you when you tell them the truth about Republicans.’" he explained. "So why would I sit there and lie to people about the flaws I see in the Democratic Party?"

Charlamagne also spoke out on the three choices he believes voters have this year in the presidential election.

"This election is three options: Republicans who are the crooks, Democrats who are the cowards because they don’t fight enough for nothing, and the couch," he said. "And the couch is voter apathy."

Charlamagne said that Americans in general are "discouraged with politics," but said he still believes the 2024 presidential election is easily "the most consequential election" of his lifetime.

"But it’s hard to get people to believe that, because we say that about every presidential election, because every Republican candidate has been demonized," Charlamagne admitted.

"There’s all this talk about people being tired of Democrats," he added. "No, people are just tired of politics."

The podcaster and radio host referenced several media controversies that he has starred in over the last few years, claiming that some of them were blown out of proportion by "right-wing media."

In February, Charlamagne told ABC that Biden was an "uninspiring candidate" who was not charismatic and had "no main character energy at all."

Just two months later, Charlamagne said that DEI efforts are "well-intentioned" but "mostly garbage," arguing that diversity efforts had backfired at companies across the U.S. and actually created worse work environments for Black employees.

