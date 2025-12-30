Chappell Roan retracts Brigitte Bardot tribute after discovering late actress' 'very disappointing' views

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Pop star Chappell Roan walked back a brief tribute to French screen icon Brigitte Bardot, who died Sunday, after fans criticized the late actress’ history of controversial views.

"Holy s--- I did not know all that insane s--- Ms. Bardot stood for [obviously] I do not condone this. Very disappointing to learn," the "Pink Pony Club" singer, 27, wrote in her Instagram Story on Monday.

Roan had previously paid a brief tribute to Bardot by pointing out that she had been the inspiration for her 2023 hit "Red Wine Supernova," and tacking on a message for her to "rest in peace."

Fan backlash preceded her retraction and she deleted the post, however.

"Chappell Roan honors the openly racist and homophobic, Brigitte Bardot, on her Instagram story," one post read.

Another urged Roan to "open Brigitte Bardot's Wikipedia page" so she could read about the actress' views herself.

Others defended Roan, arguing that critics are holding her to an unattainable standard and that she couldn't possibly know everything about Bardot.

"And yet you all streamed red wine supernova and didn’t gaf when her name was mentioned in the first line. Try something else," one commenter said.

"It's a joke to hold chappell to the standard of knowing bardot's life story just to reference her as a sex symbol while being okay with a playboy… reference in the same line. Y'all are too uneducated to hold people to such a high standard, so stop," another wrote.

Roan has consistently been supportive of LGBTQ+ causes and identifies as a lesbian.

Bardot, best known for her starring role in "And God Created Woman," was convicted multiple times for inciting racial hatred. Many of her convictions stemmed from statements opposing halal slaughter and kosher food practices, which courts ruled crossed into stigmatizing Muslim and Jewish communities, according to The Daily Mail.

A French court on the island of La Réunion fined Bardot 20,000 euros in connection with a 2019 incident in which she referred to the island’s inhabitants as "savages," comments prosecutors said constituted incitement to hatred.

She also criticized their alleged mistreatment of animals.

Bardot also made negative remarks about gay people, describing them as "fairground freaks" in her book, "A Scream in the Silence," per the Daily Mail's report.