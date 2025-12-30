Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended Videos

Culture Trends

Chappell Roan retracts Brigitte Bardot tribute after discovering late actress' 'very disappointing' views

LGBTQ+ advocate Roan says she was unaware of French star's multiple convictions for inciting racial hatred

Taylor Penley By Taylor Penley Fox News
close
French actress Brigitte Bardot dies at 91 Video

French actress Brigitte Bardot dies at 91

French actress Brigitte Bardot, known for her starring role in 'And God Created Woman,' has passed away at the age of 91.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Pop star Chappell Roan walked back a brief tribute to French screen icon Brigitte Bardot, who died Sunday, after fans criticized the late actress’ history of controversial views.

"Holy s--- I did not know all that insane s--- Ms. Bardot stood for [obviously] I do not condone this. Very disappointing to learn," the "Pink Pony Club" singer, 27, wrote in her Instagram Story on Monday.

Roan had previously paid a brief tribute to Bardot by pointing out that she had been the inspiration for her 2023 hit "Red Wine Supernova," and tacking on a message for her to "rest in peace."

Fan backlash preceded her retraction and she deleted the post, however.

BRIGITTE BARDOT, HOLLYWOOD ICON AND ANIMAL RIGHTS ACTIVIST, DEAD AT 91

Pop star Chappell Roan and late actress Brigitte Bardot in a split image

Left: Chappell Roan attends the 2025 Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame Induction Ceremony at Peacock Theater on Nov. 8, 2025, in Los Angeles, Calif. Right: A studio portrait of actor and model Brigitte Bardot wearing a light blue off-the-shoulder dress at an undisclosed location in the 1960s. (Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic (left); Hulton Archive/Getty Images (right))

"Chappell Roan honors the openly racist and homophobic, Brigitte Bardot, on her Instagram story," one post read.

Another urged Roan to "open Brigitte Bardot's Wikipedia page" so she could read about the actress' views herself.

Others defended Roan, arguing that critics are holding her to an unattainable standard and that she couldn't possibly know everything about Bardot.

"And yet you all streamed red wine supernova and didn’t gaf when her name was mentioned in the first line. Try something else," one commenter said.

BRIGITTE BARDOT’S FINAL DAYS BEFORE HER DEATH AT 91 AS TRIBUTES POUR IN FOR FRENCH ICON

Brigitte Bardot in a scene from "Don Juan 73."

French actress Brigitte Bardot is pictured on the set of the film "Don Juan 73" directed by Roger Vadim in Stockholm on Aug. 4, 1972. (TT NEWS AGENCY/AFP via Getty Images)

"It's a joke to hold chappell to the standard of knowing bardot's life story just to reference her as a sex symbol while being okay with a playboy… reference in the same line. Y'all are too uneducated to hold people to such a high standard, so stop," another wrote.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE COVERAGE OF MEDIA AND CULTURE

Roan has consistently been supportive of LGBTQ+ causes and identifies as a lesbian.

Bardot, best known for her starring role in "And God Created Woman," was convicted multiple times for inciting racial hatred. Many of her convictions stemmed from statements opposing halal slaughter and kosher food practices, which courts ruled crossed into stigmatizing Muslim and Jewish communities, according to The Daily Mail.

A French court on the island of La Réunion fined Bardot 20,000 euros in connection with a 2019 incident in which she referred to the island’s inhabitants as "savages," comments prosecutors said constituted incitement to hatred.

Sex symbol Brigitte Bardot left the spotlight because she’d ‘had enough': author Video

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

She also criticized their alleged mistreatment of animals.

Bardot also made negative remarks about gay people, describing them as "fairground freaks" in her book, "A Scream in the Silence," per the Daily Mail's report.

Taylor Penley is an associate editor with Fox News.

Close modal

Continue