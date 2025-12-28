Brigitte Bardot’s final days before her death at 91 as tributes pour in for French icon

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Brigitte Bardot spent her final days doing what defined the latter half of her extraordinary life — fighting for animals.

The French screen icon and outspoken animal-rights activist died at the age of 91, the Brigitte Bardot Foundation for the Welfare and Protection of Animals confirmed in a statement shared with Agence France-Presse (AFP) on Sunday, Dec. 28.

The announcement came one day after the foundation shared what would become Bardot’s final social media post — a plea to help find a home for a vulnerable rescue dog.

In the Instagram video posted Saturday, Bardot is seen gently petting a young Doberman named Urphé, who suffered from severe generalized arthritis. The actress, long removed from the spotlight but never from her mission, appeared calm and focused as the foundation urged the public to step in.

"He is a very sweet dog, very people-oriented, very affectionate, and very playful," the caption read. "He needs to experience life because he has only known the kennel. We are sending out an SOS today for Urphé."

Just days earlier, the foundation shared a sweet holiday photo of Bardot kissing another rescue dog, accompanied by a Christmas message thanking supporters for their continued commitment to animals.

"All the teams at the Brigitte Bardot Foundation wish you a Merry Christmas and Happy Holidays," the post read. "Thank you for your support! Take care of yourselves, your loved ones, and your pets."

The posts offered a striking final portrait of Bardot, who famously walked away from stardom at the height of her career and spent the rest of her life fiercely advocating for animals.

Bardot had been hospitalized briefly in late October at Saint-Jean Hospital in Toulon, where she underwent a minor surgical procedure, according to a statement from her office to AFP.

Once known globally as a ’60s sex symbol, Bardot rejected Hollywood and redirected her fame, fortune and fire toward animal welfare, founding her namesake organization in 1986.

PETA founder Ingrid Newkirk remembered Bardot as a force who used her voice — and her own resources — to protect animals.

"From her rescued pigeons in Saint-Tropez to her beloved dogs, PETA will miss Brigitte, an angel for animals who went to bat and to court to protect them all," Newkirk said in a statement to Fox News Digital. "A vegetarian for years, a strong voice for all species, she sold her jewelry and other possessions to start a sanctuary and defend animals." As tributes poured in, celebrities across generations honored Bardot’s legacy.

Gwyneth Paltrow’s daughter, Apple Martin, reposted an image of Bardot, writing "a true legend" alongside heartbreak emojis. Lindsay Lohan additionally shared a photo of Bardot, adding prayer hands and a dove. Kelly Rowland also reposted images, expressing her grief through a series of iconic photos of Bardot throughout the years.

French President Emmanuel Macron paid tribute to Bardot as a symbol of freedom, saying France had lost a "legend of the century."

"Her films, her voice, her dazzling glory, her initials, her sorrows, her generous passion for animals, her face that became Marianne — Brigitte Bardot embodied a life of freedom. French existence, universal brilliance. She touched us. We mourn a legend of the century," he wrote on X. The iconic actress became known in the 1950s and ’60s for her "sex kitten" image, a label that came to define her on-screen persona.

Bardot rose to international fame following the 1956 film "And God Created Woman," a box-office success that transformed her into a global sex symbol.

She worked with leading directors of her generation, including Jean-Luc Godard, Henri-Georges Clouzot and Louis Malle. Bardot is best known for films such as "La Vérité," "Contempt (Le Mépris)" and "Viva Maria!".

Bardot was married four times and is survived by her son Nicolas-Jacques Charrier.

Fox News Digital's Ashley Carnahan contributed to this report.