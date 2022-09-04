CBS promotes Hillary Clinton's 'Gutsy' docuseries with Chelsea: Former First Lady has 'no regrets'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

"CBS Sunday Morning" featured a glowing interview with former First Lady Hillary Clinton and her daughter Chelsea in anticipation for their upcoming documentary series "Gutsy."

Framed as "the most famous mother/daughter team on the planet," both Clintons were asked by CBS anchor Norah O’Donnell to describe what they believe a "gutsy" woman is.

"I think a gutsy woman is determined to make the most of her own life, but also to try to use whatever skills, talents, persistence, that she has to bring others along," Hillary Clinton said.

Her daughter followed, "And you can do it in any field or any area. So whether that's sports or activism or the arts, it is important to us that there would be a wide spectrum of women who have been hugely gutsy for themselves and for their communities."

"Gutsy" was originally announced in July as a documentary series featuring Hillary and Chelsea having conversations with women who inspire them and their community. Featured guests are expected to include Kim Kardashian, Glennon Doyle, Dr. Jane Goodall, Mariska Hargitay, Goldie Hawn, Kate Hudson, Megan Thee Stallion, Amber Ruffin, Amy Schumer, Gloria Steinem, Wanda Sykes, Symone (Reggie Gavin), Abby Wambach and ContraPoints (Natalie Wynn).

Ahead of the show, Hillary and Chelsea suggested the need for the series by claiming that there are people who are "afraid" of or "intimidated" by "gutsy" women.

"Do you think there is an effort under way to silence women and to intimidate them?" O’Donnell asked.

"Yes, I do," Hillary answered.

Hillary Clinton has been in the news recently as people have compared her past classified email scandal to the ongoing FBI investigation of with President Donald Trump. She appeared to have started fundraising off the FBI raid of Trump, promoting hats and shirts that read "But her emails."

Aside from the email scandal, O’Donnell briefly touched upon the infamous scandal surrounding President Bill Clinton’s affair while in office. Hillary referred to her choice in staying married as the "gutsiest" thing she’s done in her life.

"The gutsiest thing I ever did privately was stay in my marriage. It was not easy and it was something that only I could decide. And then in my public life, running for president, I mean, it was hard. It was really hard. And it was, you know, trying to be on that tight rope without a net and nobody in front of me because it hadn't been done before," Hillary Clinton said.

Within the rest of the interview, Hillary also insisted that she has "no regrets" in her life or her political career.

"Having no regrets for both Hillary and Chelsea Clinton is another expression of gutsiness, which they hope has universal appeal. There seems to be an undercurrent of a message throughout the whole series that you're trying to show women, tell women to be gutsy, to stand up for yourself," O’Donnell closed.

"Gutsy" will premiere on Apple TV on Sept. 9.