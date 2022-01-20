Dr. Carol Swain at 'MisEducation of America Summit': 'Marxist' ideas seeping into all levels

Left-wing indoctrination in schools is become an increasing concern for parents across the nation, as the debate over what goes on in the classroom and the role parents have in their children's education continues.

"Moms for Liberty" spokeswoman Quisha King and Dr. Carol Swain, co-author of "Black Eye for America," joined "Fox & Friends Weekend" co-host Pete Hegseth to discuss progressive ideologies in school at Fox Nation's "MisEducation of America" summit.

"P arents have the right, and you don't have to be afraid to speak against things like critical race theory," King stated. "You don't have to be afraid to speak against things like queer theory, which is another thing that's creeping into our schools, which is tied to these instances like we just saw in Beaverton."

A school in Beaverton, Oregon, is under fire for offering a club centered around sexuality, to elementary school children, and parents are outraged.

"Just because I send them off to camp, does that mean that I don't get to have a say sure what they're doing when they go to camp?" King questioned. "No, I have a say in everything that they do because I am their parent."

Meanwhile, a Virginia school is also taking heat after it presented students with "privilege bingo," labeling males, military children, Christians, and heterosexual individuals as "privileged."

Despite "revising" the activity, parents are outraged at Fairfax County Public Schools, as many critics warn against left-wing ideologies seeping into younger classrooms.

Dr. Carol Swain, co-author of "Black Eye for America," called the game "disturbing."

"To me, that's a prime example of how college ideas, CRT, has seeped down to the K through 12 education around the educational realm, and it disturbs students," Dr. Swain stated.

"All of these critical theories with Marxist roots are destroying American education, and parents have to save their children. But they also have to work to save other people's children," she continued.