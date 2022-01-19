What to expect at Fox Nation's 'The MisEducation of America': Live Summit in the heart of the education debate

On Thursday, some of the nation’s most prominent figures and leaders in education will come together to discuss the most crucial issues facing American students, parents and teachers.

"Fox & Friends Weekend" co-host Pete Hegseth will be moderating Fox Nation’s "MisEducation of America: Live Summit" from Richmond, Virginia, where panels will examine the 100-year progression of the U.S. school system and the ideas dividing us.



Newly-sworn in Virginia Lt. Gov. Winsome Sears, who campaigned with Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin on issues like race and education, is slated as one of the event's opening speakers.

Other panel moderators and guests include "Woke, Inc." author Vivek Ramaswamy, political analyst and former Vanderbilt professor Dr. Carol Swain, "The Washington Times" columnist Charles Hurt and "Moms for Liberty" spokeswoman Quisha King.

PETE HEGSETH ON ‘MISEDUCATION OF AMERICA’: ‘EVERYONE CAN SEE THERE’S A PROBLEM'

"The core of how we educate is completely gone," Hegseth told Fox News Digital. "The progressives removed all of that; most importantly, God, from the classroom. And they use some really insidious tactics to do it."

In conjunction with the "MisEducation of America" live forum, a five-part series with the same name premiered on Fox Nation Tuesday, where Hegseth further opens the conversation on today’s educational landscape.

"I wanted it to be a wake-up call," Hegseth said of ‘MisEducation.’ "I've done a lot of series on Fox Nation, and this is not to say those aren't important. They are - but this, I think, is the most important thing we've put out."

Fox Nation subscribers can watch the "MisEducation of America: Live Summit" live stream starting at 9 a.m./EST on Thursday, Jan. 20.

