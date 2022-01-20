Disabled veteran furious over Virginia school labeling military kids 'privileged': 'Absolutely unacceptable'

A disabled veteran and Virginia father of four called for a change in school leadership on "Fox & Friends First," after a Fairfax County school labeled military children as "privileged."

"This is completely out of touch. It's offensive, and it's just an indicator that the leadership in these schools needs to change," Joe Mobley told co-host Todd Piro after students were asked to play "privilege bingo."

Fairfax County high schoolers were asked to play "privilege bingo" to check their privilege. Some examples of privilege in the game included anyone that is a male, Christian, heterosexual, and anyone from a military family, among other categories.

Mobley stressed the difficulties faced by military families who often have to relocate around the country.

"We're constantly sunsetting relationships and trying to develop new ones, and quite frankly, it's incredibly destabilizing to a marriage," he said.

"My kids for most of their lives, had never had a blood relative that wasn't a parent at a birthday, at a Christmas, at a Thanksgiving because we lived 1,500 miles from the nearest relative," Mobley stated.

"And to look at them and say that they're privileged because they're a military family is absolutely unacceptable."

Mobley continued by explaining his social circle always had a village to rely on with family close by, but his family never had that luxury because they were moving often.

"It's absolutely absurd, and of course, it's coming out of northern Virginia," said Mobley. "Of course, they're playing privilege bingo with the kids instead of, you know, reading, writing, arithmetic, math."

Fairfax County Public Schools released a statement "apologizing for any offense" the activity caused, and said it "honors the experiences of all our families" including those who serve in the military.

The statement also mentioned the school has "revised" its privilege bingo.