Candace Owens backs Nicki Minaj for standing up to liberal media, politics: She’s ‘not playing that game’

International rap star Nicki Minaj went head to head with MSNBC host Joy Reid in a Twitter feud Monday after defending the right for people to choose whether to be vaccinated against coronavirus.

"Candace" host Candace Owens joined "Tucker Carlson Tonight" on Tuesday to support Minaj in her push against the leftist agenda, saying it's "good for her" for not conforming as other Hollywood stars easily do.

"These are the people, by the way, that when they’re running, they go around and get [celebrities] to endorse them," she said. "They try to get them to speak on behalf of them and Nicki Minaj is not playing that game."

Minaj’s rebellion has granted the public a glimpse into what the elite truly think of so-called celebrity allies, Owens suggested, after some headlines reportedly shot the artist down for being uneducated on the matter.

"At the end of the day, what they actually think – the Democrats – is that these people are stupid," she said. "They like to come around every four years for the votes but at the end of the day, they think Nicki Minaj and all rappers are very stupid. And Nicki Minaj, right now, is proving them otherwise. She’s not afraid."

Minaj first tweeted about her cousin’s friend who allegedly became impotent after receiving the coronavirus vaccine and urged her followers to "pray on it" before being jabbed themselves and avoid being "bullied" into it.

Reid slammed the rapper on "ReidOut" for sharing her opinion, saying "she can do better than that." Minaj was quick to put the anchor on blast, exposing Reid’s own skepticism of the FDA’s rollout of the vaccine only a year ago.

"This is what happens when you’re so thirsty to down another black woman (by the request of the white man), that you didn’t bother to read all my tweets," Minaj tweeted. "Imagine getting ur dumb ass on tv a min after a tweet to spread a false narrative about a black woman."

In reaction, Owens proposed that Minaj "accidentally stumbled upon the ministry of truth" by challenging the party that wishes to muzzle anyone who asks questions. Even so, she said the left is playing a "dangerous game."

"[This] will likely create more vaccine hesitancy than before because they’re taking down someone that they love for no reason," she said. "They’re exposing themselves to be what they are – the ministry of truth."