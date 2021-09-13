Nicki Minaj fires back at MSNBC's Reid for vaccine skepticism scolding: 'Thirsty to down another Black woman'

Rapper superstar Nicki Minaj fired back at MSNBC host Joy Reid over the scolding she received for expressing skepticism towards the coronavirus vaccine.

Minaj announced on Twitter that she was not going to The Met gala over its vaccine requirement for attendees.

"They want you to get vaccinated for the Met. if I get vaccinated it won’t for the Met. It’ll be once I feel I’ve done enough research. I’m working on that now," Minaj wrote. "In the meantime my loves, be safe. Wear the mask with 2 strings that grips your head & face. Not that loose one."

She later tweeted about her "cousin in Trinidad" who is refusing to take the vaccine because a friend of his claimed "his testicles became swollen" and "became impotent" as a result of getting the shot, causing his fiancé to call off their wedding.

"So just pray on it & make sure you’re comfortable with ur decision, not bullied," Minaj added.

None of the vaccine skepticism sat well with the "ReidOut" host, who condemned the rapper on-air.

"You have a platform, sister, that is 22 million followers, okay? I have 2 million followers. You have 22 million followers on Twitter," Reid told Minaj. "For you to use your platform to encourage our community to not protect themselves and save their lives, my God sister, you can do better than that! You got that platform- it's a blessing that you got that! The people listen to you- and they listen to you more than they listen to me!"

"For you to use your platform to put people in the position of dying from a disease they don't have to die from, oh my God, sister. As a fan, as a hip-hop fan, as somebody who is your fan, I'm so sad that you did that, so sad that you did that, sister. Oh, my God," Reid added.

Minaj held no punches in her response.

"This is what happens when you’re so thirsty to down another [B]lack woman (by the request of the [W]hite man), that you didn’t bother to read all my tweets," Minaj tweeted. "'My God SISTER do better; imagine getting ur dumb ass on tv a min after a tweet to spread a false narrative about a [B]lack woman."

Reid has yet to publicly respond to Minaj.