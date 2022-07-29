Rep. Cammack rips DC mayor's call for troops to help with migrants: 'Play stupid games, win stupid prizes'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Rep. Kat Cammack, R-Fla., joined "The Faulkner Focus" Friday to slam Democrats for supporting open-border policies until they have to deal with the consequences firsthand. Cammack responded to Democratic Mayor Muriel Bowser of D.C. calling for greater support from the federal government and help from the National Guard as the city sees an influx of illegal immigrants.

ICE DEVELOPING PROGRAM TO GIVE ID CARDS TO ILLEGAL IMMIGRANTS, AS BORDER CRISIS RAGES

KAT CAMMACK: You play stupid games, you win stupid prizes. And in this case, they have declared themselves a sanctuary city. So they're going to get every ounce of what that means. It's exactly correct that they haven't begun to experience a fraction of what our border communities or the rest of Americans are experiencing at the hands of this reckless, open border policy. And so we need to actually send a message that the border communities, Texas and other destinations around the country are not going to be carrying the burden of these failed policies. We have opioid addiction raging out of control as a result of what is happening with these narcotics coming across. The social services that they tout are free and available to non-citizens. Well, now they're complaining that they're getting stretched because they're giving these illegals cash benefits, health insurance, educational benefits and food stamps. Well, it's time to take care of America first. This is what the America First policy was all about, and it's about national security. So if she wants to activate the National Guard, that's on her. But it's not going to stop until we secure the border. And until then, they're going to feel the pain equally.

WATCH FULL VIDEO BELOW: