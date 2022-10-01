California pushes a 'woke, cartoonishly progressive' political agenda: Kevin Kiley

California state Rep. Kevin Kiley revealed why his state promotes a "woke, cartoonishly progressive agenda" Friday on "The Ingraham Angle."

KEVIN KILEY: There is no state in the country that erodes the rights of parents more than California does. But this is just so typical. This bill is just horrible, where actually they're taking kids away from their parents. But California is the strategy of politicians like Gavin Newsom is to promote these just sort of cartoonishly woke policies as a way to cover up what's really happening to our state.

When you look at what has happened to California, we lead the nation in all the wrong ways. We have the highest homelessness, highest rate of poverty. We have out-of-control crime. The achievement gaps in our schools are bigger than anywhere in the country. And so they try to have this woke, cartoonishly progressive agenda to take attention away from all of that.

