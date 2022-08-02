Expand / Collapse search
EDUCATION
Published

California school district paying 20K for 'Woke Kindergarten' consulting

The contract is for 'anti-racist' and 'anti-bias' training in a California elementary school

By Kelsey Koberg | Fox News
A California school district is paying "Woke Kindergarten" education consultants $20,000 for "anti-racist" and "anti-bias" training in an elementary school.  

Woke Kindergarten’s homepage calls the organization a "global, abolitionist early childhood ecosystem," and says it is "supporting children, families, educators and organizations in their commitment to abolitionist early education and pro-black and queer and trans liberation." 

According to the contractor agreement, Woke Kindergarten was hired for "thematic unit planning and coaching," and the financial impact statement describes the purpose of the training is to "continue … anti-racist, anti-bias training and connect to building thematic units along with coaching."

The scope of the contract also includes using Woke Kindergarten’s resources to "disrupt whiteness, white dominant/settler colonial narratives and anti-Blackness in the Glassbrook [Elementary School] community."

WHAT IS ‘WOKE KINDERGARTEN’? FOUNDER CLAIMS ‘FAR RIGHT’ TARGETING THEM AFTER REPORTS ON ANTI-POLICE VIDEO

The founder of Woke Kindergarten, Akiea "Ki" Gross, identifies as they/them according to Woke Kindergarten’s website, and is described as "an abolitionist early educator, cultural organizer and creator currently innovating ways to resist, heal, liberate and create with their pedagogy, Woke Kindergarten."  

PENNSYLVANIA DEPT OF EDUCATION WEBSITE LISTS GENDER-NEUTRAL PRONOUNS ‘ZE,’ ‘XE,’ FOR STUDENTS

The website boasts "woke wonderings," about the consequences of abolishing money, defunding the police and the military, eradicating borders, and challenging the legitimacy of the Supreme Court.  

Pitch slides designed to promote Woke Kindergarten claim "The Prison Industrial Complex manifests in early childhood," comparing schools and prisons and stating "school is like prison." Woke Kindergarten also boasts being "the only truly abolition-focused early childhood venture of its kind." 

CHRISTOPHER RUFO: KINDERGARTEN IS WHERE THE WOKE AGENDA BEGINS IN PORTLAND'S PUBLIC SCHOOLS

According to the proposal, Woke Kindergarten partnered with Glassbrook Elementary during the 2021-2022 school year "to facilitate four workshops and support staff in creating and implementing healing-centered, early childhood & elementary tools and frameworks to support teachers in supporting children’s holistic needs in the classroom." 

"Do parents and taxpayers realize the school district is paying $20,000 for a month’s worth of services from a consultant that describes itself as pro-black and queer and trans liberation and dedicated to abolitionist education?" Erika Sanzi, Director of Outreach at Parent's Defending Education, told Fox News Digital. "The organization teaches 5-year-olds that they can identify as a boy or girl or neither or a tree. This is ideological indoctrination and it has no place in a kindergarten classroom or any classroom."

Hayward Unified School District, located south of Oakland, declined to comment.

Kelsey Koberg is an Editor with Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to kelsey.koberg@fox.com and on Twitter: @KelseyKoberg. 